Digitalatto Ltd Launches IDO Phase 2, Ushering in a New Era of Innovative DApps and an AI Chatbot Platform for Online Businesses

London, UK, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digitalatto Ltd UK, a trailblazing force in the blockchain ecosystem, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of IDO Phase 2 for its groundbreaking cryptocurrency, DGTL. Building on the immense success of the initial phase, IDO Phase 2 propels DGTL into an era of unparalleled innovation, solidifying its pioneering role in the realm of loyalty solutions powered by blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence.

Unlocking Limitless Possibilities: DGTL and the Future of Online Shopping ( digitalatto.com )

Driven by an unwavering commitment to accelerating cryptocurrency adoption, Digitalatto Ltd UK proudly introduces DGTL, a transformative crypto that empowers users to engage in seamless online shopping experiences. DGTL's versatility enables transactions across a vast network of over 50 million online retailers, including industry giants like Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Alibaba, and many more.

Harnessing the Power of Technological Evolution: AI Chatbot and Universal Loyalty Rewards ( AIDGTL.com )

In a testament to its commitment to innovation, Digitalatto leverages the potential of artificial intelligence to introduce an advanced chatbot platform ( aidgtl.com ). This revolutionary AI chatbot enriches the user journey, providing personalized shopping recommendations and unparalleled assistance. Paired with DGTL's universal loyalty reward program, this offering redefines user engagement, allowing consumers to enjoy benefits across a diverse range of retailers while fostering a dynamic ecosystem of crypto enthusiasts.

Redefining Decentralised E-commerce: Empowering Global E-commerce Entrepreneurship

Digitalatto's vision extends beyond mere transactions; it encompasses a holistic ecosystem that elevates e-commerce to unprecedented heights. The launch of IDO Phase 2 marks a significant stride toward releasing this vision, offering features such as:

1. Enhanced DeFi Mechanisms: DGTL pioneers decentralised finance (DeFi) integration, offering users avenues to stake tokens and earn rewards, reinforcing a sense of community and participation.

2. Universal Loyalty Rewards: DGTL's loyalty program bridges the gap between crypto p\ayments and mainstream commerce, enabling users to enjoy benefits across diverse retailers and encouraging widespread adoption.

3. A Decentralised Workforce Management Platform Integrated with AR, VR, Metaverse, Blockchain, AI, and IoT.

A Vision Realised: Join the Revolution

The eagerly awaited IDO Phase 2 for DGTL is now underway, providing a unique opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to partake in a transformative crypto revolution. With a listing price of $0.011 per coin and an exclusive pre-sale price of $0.00045 available on the DGTL platform's IDO page:

https://ido.digitalatto.io/ , DGTL stands poised to redefine the way the world shops.

Launch price: $0.011 USD

Embracing a Promising Tomorrow: DGTL and the Future

Digitalatto Ltd UK remains committed to its mission of seamlessly integrating cryptocurrency into everyday life. As the journey unfolds, DGTL is poised to cement its position as a beacon of innovation, reshaping e-commerce paradigms and propelling cryptocurrency into the mainstream.

For further information about DGTL, its groundbreaking features, and the launch of IDO Phase 2, please visit the official page for IDO - https://ido.digitalatto.io/







Digitalatto Ltd UK: Bridging the Gap Between Crypto and Everyday Commerce.

