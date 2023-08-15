Orivet Genetic Pet Care Introduces Its "Dog Days of Summer" Sale, Offering Discounts on Full Breed Profiles

Orivet Genetic Pet Care, a leading figure in the sphere of dog and cat DNA testing, has announced its "Dog Days of Summer" sale.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Orivet Genetic Pet Care, a leading figure in the sphere of dog and cat DNA testing, has announced its "Dog Days of Summer" sale, offering a significant 30% off on their comprehensive full breed profiles. Pet breeders, owners, and veterinarians can seize this offer during August by applying the discount code DOGDAYS30 at checkout.

The full breed profiles by Orivet provide an affordable, efficient way to understand purebred pets better. These extensive profiles delve into the specifics of breed-related diseases and traits, allowing for preventative healthcare and personalized management strategies. While the full breed profiles don't serve as breed identification tests — which Orivet also offers — they present a panel testing for all relevant diseases and traits specific to your breed and include a DNA profile for parentage confirmation.

Running from August 1 to August 31, 2023, the "Dog Days of Summer" sale offers the perfect opportunity to invest in the genetic health of a beloved pet. Breeders and owners alike can empower themselves with knowledge that facilitates informed decision-making around their pet’s individual needs.

Drawing on its past initiatives, such as the impactful "Know Your Breed" campaign and its strategic partnership with the International Partnership for Dogs (IPFD), Orivet continues to cement its foothold as a leader in the genetic pet care arena. The "Dog Days of Summer" sale further emphasizes the organization's dedication to empowering pet lovers with the knowledge and resources to understand and care for their pets in a more personalized and comprehensive way.

About Orivet Genetic Pet Care

Orivet Genetic Pet Care is a renowned personalized-medicine organizationI offering innovative healthcare solutions for pet breeders, veterinarians, and pet owners. The organization was founded in 2010 on the premise that each pet is unique, with its own set of specific traits, behaviors, genetic health needs, and inherent risks. To this end, Orivet provides practical, evidence-based platforms focused on identifying risk and improving clinical outcomes.

Take advantage of this exclusive summer sale by visiting Orivet’s Full Breed Profile page. To learn more about Orivet, visit www.orivet.com or connect with them on their social media platforms.