Brooklyn Grill Expands Website, Includes More Resources on Grill and Kitchen Equipment

Oshkosh, WI , Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn Grill is pleased to share that it has expanded its website and includes more resources on grill and kitchen equipment. The quintessential smoky flavors from the heart of every barbecue, from lean meat to vegetables, seafood to poultry, nothing beats the flavors of grilled food cooked over a real fire. This site was created to help people explore and discover more about grills, grill reviews, oven reviews, grill cooking, recipes, and other kitchen equipment reviews.



Explore the top 5 best charcoal grills under $500, starting with the Weber Performer Deluxe Charcoal Grill, which is easy to set up, comes with a large cooking space, and is backed by quality build construction, impressive design, and an easy touch-and-go ignition mechanism. The next on the list is the Char-Griller 5050 Duo Gas and Charcoal Grill with two fuel options, an easy dump ash pan for easy cleaning, adjustable grate height, three burners, and porcelain-enameled cast-iron gates.

The next on the list of grill reviews are the Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill, Char-Broil Kamander Charcoal Grill, and PK Grills PKGO Outdoor Portable Charcoal Grill and Smoker. The author explains the features in detail, with pros and cons to help buyers weigh all the options before choosing the perfect grill for outdoor cooking. Readers will also be taken through important information on choosing a grill based on usage, price range, size, and portability. The article also provides information on the different types of charcoal grills available today, how to use charcoal grills, FAQs, and more.

Coming to oven reviews, the site features an expansive range of posts on all kinds of ovens, including the best double ovens and under-cabinet mount toaster ovens, the differences between grill and convection microwave ovens, and much more. The kitchen equipment reviews also talk about the best dishwashers, griddles, and knives. Knives are the most essential tools in a kitchen. Some chefs cannot survive in a kitchen without their arsenal. Brooklyn Grill provides helpful insights into knives, exploring sharpening angles, tips to sharpen pocket knives, best cleaver knives, cake cutting knives, Cutco knives, buck knives, and many more. The site is also updated with some of the most delectable grill recipes, including cauliflower steak, spatchcock chicken, beef skirt, and grilled eggplant recipes.

About Brooklyn Grill

Brooklyn Grill was founded by Selim Goral, who holds a master’s degree in engineering acoustics. Selim’s love for cooking, grilling, and trying new recipes has led him to start this blog, where he wishes to share his passion with other cooking enthusiasts. The team also consists of Spencer Westcott, a professional chef specializing in multi-ethnic cuisines, trainer, and CAVA-qualified assessor; Raffale Regan, a professional chef, food designer, and food consultant; Larissa Melkonian, M.Sc. graduate from Harvard specializing in chronic disease prevention/ management, medical nutrition therapy, weight management, and vegan nutrition; and Yoda Olinky, chef and owner of Yoda’s Kitchen, the only plant-based catering company in London, Ontario.

