NASDAQ: ALDX Lawsuit Alert: Investors who lost over $100,000 with shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares in effort to recover losses.

Investors, who purchased shares in excess of $100,000 of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) between March 17, 2022 and June 20, 2023, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: September 29, 2023. Those NASDAQ: ALDX investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On July 31, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NASDAQ: ALDX against Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the ADX-2191 NDA did not include adequate and well-controlled investigations and thus failed to show substantial evidence of ADX-2191's effectiveness, that as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ADX-2191 NDA in its current form, that accordingly, the Company had overstated ADX-2191's clinical and/or commercial prospects, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


