For the 6th Time, Strategus Is Named to the Inc. 5000, at No. 3321 in 2023, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 252%

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed today that Strategus ranks No. 3321 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“It is always an honor to be included in this prestigious group of the fastest growing small companies,” said David Miles, CEO of Strategus. “The award this year is a testament to the strength of our entire team and the rapidly growing CTV marketplace in which we operate.”

“We have firmly established ourselves as leaders in the CTV marketplace,” said Todd Porch, President, Strategus. “Customers come to us knowing we will always bring the most innovative and results-oriented solutions to them. This recognition is a result of the trust of our existing customers and the growth in our overall customer volume.”

Strategus revolutionized the advertising industry by running the first-ever programmatic CTV advertising campaign and continues to push the industry forward, providing high performance CTV campaigns that take advantage of the most innovative industry technology. Strategus is the only pure-play CTV managed service partner, simplifying the complexities of CTV and helping marketers get the most out of their investments by delivering measureable results in real time. As a leader in CTV advertising, Strategus provides a full suite of managed services including targeting, optimization, reporting, and attribution

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

CONTACT:

Alexandra Levy

SiliconAlleyMedia for Strategus

alex@siliconalley-media.com

