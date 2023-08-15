Sports Analytics Market worth $8.4 billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 27.3%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

As per the report by MarketsandMarkets, the global Sports Analytics Market size is projected to reach $8.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period, 2021-2026.

Chicago, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Sports Analytics Market size is expected to grow from $2.5 billion in 2021 to $8.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Various factors such as increasing spending on adoption of newer technologies, changing landscape of customer intelligence to drive the market, and proliferation of customer channels are expected to drive the adoption of sports analytics technologies and services.

Scope of the Report :

Report Metrics Details Market Size Value in 2021 $2.5 billion Revenue Forecast Size in 2026 $8.4 billion CAGR (2021-2026) 27.3% Highest Region North America Market size available for years 2015–2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021–2026 Market Segmentation Sports Type, Application, Component, Deployment Mode, End Users and Region Key Market Growth Drivers Rising adoption of big data and other related technologies

Increasing investment in sports technology for data-driven decisions

Need for player or team performance improvement Key Market Opportunities Rising internet proliferation and growing usage of connected and integrated technologies

Advent of AI and ML technologies

Complex data streaming to increase demand for analytics Geographies covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Companies covered IBM (US), Zebra Technologies (US), Catapult (Australia), EXL (US), SAS Institute (US), HCL (India), ChyronHego (US), GlobalStep (US), Statsperform (US), Exasol (Germany), Trumedia Networks (US), Dataart (US), Orreco (Ireland), Quants4sports (Italy) and many more.

Traditional analytics platforms use static and stored data to analyze simple or complex patterns and react to any business situation. These platforms take days to analyze and weeks to act on the stored data. Sports analytics technology is the core enabler of big data, enabling businesses to use historical data and combine it with customer insights to predict future events. Big data is an ever-increasing technology that assists businesses in optimizing processes and minimizing operational costs. The combination of real-time data streams, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and sports analytics can deliver competitive business advantages. Traditional analytics and BI systems use the deductive approach for analyzing data. This approach works well with structured data. Sports analytics, on the other hand, applies the inductive reasoning analysis approach, which deals with large datasets derived from ML, robotics, sensors, and AI. It uses algorithms that carry out complex calculations on large data sets and discover interrelationships and patterns between them. Big data offers the capability to gather, manage, and examine data across business verticals, such as banking, healthcare, and agriculture, which has made it a trending topic in Information Technology (IT) for a decade. It has numerous applications, and one such field where it has revolutionized the entire landscape is the sports industry. Data has always been crucial in sports to gain strategic decision-making capabilities and formulate other business strategies. Sports generate a large amount of data related to players, team performance, and the audience. Big data has made it easier and quicker for coaches, team managers, and sports associations to analyze the collected data and make optimum use of it. It further helps reshape existing business models, where sports are viewed as both commercial and technological platforms. To transform sports arenas into a testbed facility for the implementation of IoT on a wide-scale deployment, the technology platform is expected to comprise a robust Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) network, mobile and cloud computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. IoT would eventually digitalize stadium operations and provide fans with an enhanced connected experience. A smart stadium, therefore, would use sophisticated technologies and robust infrastructure to enhance its operations to lure fans to the stadiums.

By deployment mode, the Sports Analytics Market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The CAGR of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. Cloud-based services are provided directly through the cloud-deployed network connection. Cloud-based platforms are beneficial for organizations that have strict budgets for security investments. The cloud deployment mode is growing, as cloud-based sports analytics solutions are easy to maintain and upgrade.

The Sports Analytics Market has been segmented by sports type into Individual sports, team sports and eSports. the market for individual sport is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. These individual sports are early adopters of sports analytics solutions. They are faced with the troublesome task of effectively managing data because of the diverse nature of IT infrastructure, which is complex in nature.

The Sports Analytics Market by application has been categorized into performance analysis, player and team valuation, player fitness and safety, fan engagement, broadcast management and other applications. The fan engagement application is expected to witness the highest growth rate, while the performance analysis is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. The larger market size of the performance analysis can be attributed to the fast use of smartphones and wearable devices.

The Sports Analytics Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. APAC is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period. The region will be booming, as it is experiencing a lot of new entrepreneur setups, who are adopting the newer technologies to have a competitive advantage over the established players. China, Japan, and India have displayed ample growth opportunities in the Sports Analytics Market.

Top Trends in global Sports Analytics Market:

Advanced Player Performance Analysis: The sports activities analytics market used to be witnessing a surge in superior participant overall performance analysis. Teams had been the usage of a aggregate of sensor data, video analysis, and statistical fashions to reap deep insights into participant performance, damage prevention, and sport strategy.

Integration of Wearable Technology: Wearable units and sensors had been being increasingly more built-in into sports activities gear and clothing. This allowed groups to accumulate real-time information on players' movements, coronary heart rate, fatigue levels, and more, contributing to higher decision-making for the duration of suits and training.

Machine Learning and AI: Machine studying and synthetic talent had been being utilized to sports activities analytics to find patterns, predict outcomes, and perceive viable areas of improvement. These applied sciences have been used for recreation method optimization, harm prediction, and even fan engagement.

Biomechanical Analysis: Biomechanical evaluation was once gaining prominence, particularly in sports activities like baseball, golf, and tennis. High-speed cameras and movement seize technological know-how had been used to analyze athletes' movements, enabling coaches to supply specific remarks for approach refinement.

Video Analysis: Video evaluation software program was once turning into extra sophisticated, permitting coaches and analysts to spoil down video games and practices into granular details. This helped in figuring out strengths, weaknesses, and tactical possibilities for gamers and teams.

Fan Engagement Analytics: Sports agencies had been leveraging analytics to decorate fan engagement and enhance the normal fan experience. Analyzing fan behavior, preferences, and interactions supplied insights that had been used to tailor advertising techniques and create extra attractive content.

In-Game Analytics: Real-time analytics for the duration of video games have been turning into integral for coaches to make rapid decisions. Data on participant positioning, ball movement, and different applicable metrics had been amassed and analyzed to regulate techniques in real-time.

Key Industry Development in global Sports Analytics Market:

Expansion of Esports Analytics: Esports analytics have in all likelihood persevered to develop as aggressive gaming positive aspects greater popularity. Teams and companies are possibly leveraging facts to analyze participant performance, crew strategies, and target audience engagement in the digital sports activities realm.

Real-time Analytics Integration: The integration of real-time analytics into stay sports activities proclaims may also have come to be extra prevalent. Fans are increasingly more looking ahead to on-screen statistics, participant comparisons, and predictive insights at some point of video games to decorate their viewing experience.

Customized Fan Experiences: Sports groups and leagues would possibly be the use of analytics to customize fan experiences further. This may want to encompass tailoring content, merchandise recommendations, and even supplying digital truth experiences based totally on character fan preferences.

AI-Driven Insights: The use of AI and computer mastering in sports activities analytics should have superior significantly. AI algorithms would possibly be extra adept at inspecting complicated patterns in participant overall performance data, assisting groups make higher strategic decisions.

Player Health and Injury Prevention: The focal point on participant fitness and damage prevention thru analytics is possibly to have continued. Teams are possibly the use of a mixture of records sources to screen players' bodily circumstance and limit the chance of injuries.

Sports Betting and Analytics: The synergy between sports activities analytics and sports activities making a bet ought to have strengthened. Betting structures may be supplying extra state-of-the-art odds and predictions based totally on superior statistics analysis.

Integration with Coaching Tools: Sports analytics tools would possibly have come to be seamlessly built-in with teaching tools. Coaches may want to be the usage of these equipment to format practices, devise sport strategies, and grant centered remarks to players.

