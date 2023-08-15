Pizza Nova opens its first Nobleton, Ontario location

Long-time Pizza Nova franchisee, Farhad (Fred) Habib, will operate the new location

Toronto, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova, one of Ontario’s leading pizza and quick-service restaurant brands, celebrated the grand opening of its first location in the town of Nobleton, Ontario. Located at 191 Mactaggart Drive, the 1400-square-foot location officially opens August 19.

The new location will be operated by Farhad (Fred) Habib, a Pizza Nova franchisee who has been with the company for 31 years. Habib’s existing location is in Bolton, Ontario.

“I started working at Pizza Nova as a teenager, and it is amazing to grow within such a supportive franchisee system,” says Fred Habib. “I have enjoyed watching my first Pizza Nova location develop deep roots and loyal customers over the years, and I am proud to be opening a second location. It has been a team effort and a shared passion for quality pizza, hospitality, and service.”

An opening celebration will be held Saturday, August 19, at 11:00 a.m. featuring a balloon artist and a representative from City Hall. Pizza Nova will also offer a special discount on a medium cheese or pepperoni pizza for $5.99, with $1.00 from every pizza sold donated to the King Township Food Bank.

The new location will offer the brand’s favourite dishes including Signature pizzas, wings, chicken pollini, panzerottis, sandwiches, lasagna, and much more. The store’s interior design features Pizza Nova’s iconic colors and tomato can wall.

“We are proud to expand into a new neighbourhood,” says Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “It will be nice to see an entrepreneur like Fred succeed and grow his impact in the community.”

The new location in Nobleton is a first for Pizza Nova and the 20th in the York Region.

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and is inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. The company is known for its fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings, arancini and FOCACCIA BARESE™. Pizza Nova also has a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference or Learn more at pizzanova.com.

