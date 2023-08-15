DottedSign Empowers CHIMEI’s Paperless Vision, Enhancing Service and Expanding Client Base

Kdan Mobile Software has revealed that its e-signature solution DottedSign has enabled CHIMEI Corporation to digitize all its signing practices.

IRVINE, Calif, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kdan Mobile Software, Ltd., a global SaaS company, recently announced that its e-signature solution, DottedSign, assisted CHIMEI Corporation, a world-leading performance materials company, in digitizing its document signing operations. CHIMEI has deployed DottedSign to eliminate printing, faxing and overnighting documents to complete transactions. This adoption of DottedSign enables CHIMEI to expedite deal closures, reduce costs and delight partners with a 100% digital experience that's trusted around the globe.

"At CHIMEI, we are dedicated to driving sustainable transformation,” said Denis Chen, Vice President of CHIMEI Corporation. “In addition to enhancing the energy practices to align with this goal, CHIMEI also integrated DottedSign to boost the efficiency.”

CHIMEI conducted a comprehensive evaluation of various e-signature solutions, and DottedSign is best-suited to CHIMEI's requirements in terms of a user-friendly interface and legal compliance. CHIMEI seamlessly integrated the DottedSign API solution into its internal system, resulting in cost savings for training and accelerated operation processes.

CHIMEI previously took 2-4 weeks to sign contracts with foreign manufacturers, but now it only takes one day. DottedSign has also assisted the finance and legal departments, reducing the time required to receive and archive files. “Thanks to DottedSign, CHIMEI not only became more efficient but also enabled us to deliver a superior signing process to more than 70 partners within our industrial chain," said Chen. "Our vision is to build an environment with a paperless vision, and we believe DottedSign will be the trusted foundation for growth."

“CHIMEI has been a leader in the global performance material market for decades now," said Wei-Chung Wang, Kdan’s VP of global marketing and GM of North America. "We're thrilled to bring the digital power of DottedSign's industry-leading e-signature solution to CHIMEI and its partners, empowering their continued success."

“DottedSign is the most comprehensive solution for e-signatures. It’s best suited for those organizations looking to adopt digital transformation strategy, especially in the manufacturing field.” said Kenny Su, CEO of Kdan Mobile. The solution has been recognized as a "Leader” and “High Performer” across Europe and Asia in the e-signatures category on G2, based on its easy-to-use user experience and widely accessible plans, including SaaS, API and customized options. Businesses interested in exploring more about DottedSign are encouraged to visit: https://www.dottedsign.com/solutions/manufacturing

About DottedSign

DottedSign is the most comprehensive and easy-to-adopt e-signature solution, offering enterprise-level security standards for businesses. The solution lets users effortlessly sign documents and get signatures from others with a low learning curve.

DottedSign provides widely accessible, integrated and adaptable plans, including SaaS, API and customized plans. The solution endeavors to help businesses not only effectively reduce the effort in the paper-signing process, but also assist businesses to implement sustainable strategies.

