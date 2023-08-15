Civil Helicopter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Civil Helicopter Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Engine Type (Twin Engines, Single Engines), by Size (Light Helicopters (< 3.1 Tons), Medium Helicopters (3.1-9.0 Tons), Heavy Helicopters (> 9.0 Tons)), by Model (Airbus Helicopters, Bell Helicopters, Leonardo Helicopters, McDonnell Douglas (MD) Helicopters, Other), by Configuration (Utility, VIP Services, Law Enforcement, Offshore Travel, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Search and Rescue (SAR)) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global civil helicopter market was valued at US$34.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Safeguarding Energy Exploration with Helicopter Connectivity

The expansion of offshore oil and gas exploration and production activities has fuelled the demand for civil helicopters as a vital means of transport for crew changes, equipment transportation, and emergency response. Helicopters offer a fast and efficient mode of transportation, enabling energy companies to maintain uninterrupted operations in remote offshore locations. With the global energy demand continuously rising, offshore drilling activities are expected to increase, driving the demand for advanced civil helicopters with extended range, safety features, and enhanced payload capacity. As the oil and gas industry expands its horizons to untapped reserves in deep-water regions, civil helicopter manufacturers are witnessing a surge in demand for helicopters equipped to handle the challenging conditions of offshore operations.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Civil Helicopter Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on the civil helicopter market, with both positive and negative consequences. Initially, the pandemic brought challenges to the industry as travel restrictions and lockdowns resulted in reduced demand for tourist and VIP helicopter services. The decline in tourism and leisure activities led to decreased helicopter tour operations in popular destinations. Additionally, corporate travel restrictions limited demand for luxury and executive helicopter transportation services, affecting the market negatively.

However, amidst the challenges, the civil helicopter market also experienced positive impacts during the pandemic. Helicopters played a crucial role in supporting medical transport and pandemic response efforts. They facilitated the rapid transportation of medical personnel, supplies, and COVID-19 test kits to remote and inaccessible regions. Helicopters were instrumental in the transportation of critically ill patients from overwhelmed healthcare facilities to specialized medical centers, ensuring timely access to critical care.

The pandemic highlighted the versatility and adaptability of civil helicopters in emergency and disaster response situations. Governments and healthcare organizations recognized their importance in providing aerial support for healthcare services, emergency medical evacuations, and delivering essential supplies during crises.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the exploration of urban air mobility solutions, including electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. With the shift in public perception towards avoiding crowded public transportation, there was a growing interest in eVTOLs and air taxi services as potential solutions for socially distanced urban transportation

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growing Demand for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Helicopters

The growing need for rapid and reliable emergency medical services has led to an increasing demand for specialized EMS helicopters. EMS helicopters play a crucial role in providing timely and lifesaving medical assistance in critical situations, such as accidents, natural disasters, and medical emergencies in remote areas. The ability of helicopters to land in confined spaces and reach locations inaccessible to traditional ambulances has made them indispensable assets in emergency healthcare. Additionally, advancements in medical equipment and technology integration have further enhanced the capabilities of EMS helicopters, enabling onboard medical treatment during transit. With governments and healthcare organizations prioritizing quick and efficient emergency response systems, the demand for EMS helicopters is expected to witness continuous growth.

Rising Demand for VIP and Corporate Transport

The civil helicopter market has experienced a surge in demand for VIP and corporate transport solutions, catering to executives, high-net-worth individuals, and dignitaries. Helicopters provide a luxurious and time-saving mode of travel, avoiding road congestion and offering direct point-to-point connectivity. The demand for VIP and corporate helicopters has been driven by the need for flexible travel options that align with the busy schedules of business leaders and celebrities. Additionally, helicopter manufacturers have responded to the market's demands by introducing luxurious and customizable interiors, equipping helicopters with state-of-the-art communication and entertainment systems. As the global business landscape becomes increasingly interconnected, the demand for VIP and corporate helicopters is anticipated to witness sustained growth.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Increasing Demand for Law Enforcement and Homeland Security

Helicopters have become indispensable assets for law enforcement agencies and homeland security operations, bolstering safety and surveillance capabilities. Equipped with advanced imaging systems, night vision technology, and communication equipment, law enforcement helicopters play a vital role in tracking criminal activities, conducting search and rescue missions, and supporting disaster response efforts. Moreover, helicopters enable rapid deployment of law enforcement personnel and equipment to critical locations, enhancing overall operational efficiency. As the need for enhanced public safety and border security remains paramount, civil helicopter manufacturers are witnessing growing demand for specialized law enforcement and homeland security helicopters tailored to meet the specific requirements of these critical operations.

The Rising Emphasis on Environmental Sustainability Offers a Promising Market Opportunity for Eco-Friendly Civil Helicopters

The push for sustainable aviation practices has led to the development of eco-friendly civil helicopter solutions. As environmental concerns become more prominent, helicopter manufacturers and operators are increasingly adopting technologies that reduce emissions and minimize the industry's ecological footprint. Let's explore some examples of sustainable and eco-friendly solutions in the civil helicopter market:

One of the most significant advancements in sustainable aviation is the development of electric and hybrid helicopters. These aircraft use electric propulsion systems or combine electric motors with traditional internal combustion engines to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Electric and hybrid helicopters have the potential to significantly decrease greenhouse gas emissions and noise pollution, making them more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the civil helicopter market are Airbus Helicopters SAS, Bell Helicopter Textron, Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation, Fama Helicopters, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, JSC Russian Helicopters, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Leonardo S.p.A, Lockheed Martin Corporation, MD Helicopters, LLC., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Robinson , Safari Helicopter, Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, The Boeing Company Helicopter Company. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

20 June 2023, Contracts for additional MCH-101 helicopters and the beginning of a mid-life modification programme for the model in Japan are signed between Leonardo and Kawasaki Heavy Industries. The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and Leonardo secured a contract for more MCH-101 naval helicopters, which launched the Japanese government's mid-life upgrade (MLU) plan for the model.

24 April 2023, The AH-125 and MH-125 Ares, the first H125 military versions made in the United States, are being added to the Airbus line-up of military helicopters by Airbus Helicopters. These combat-ready aircraft will have militarised options to fulfil the demands of international partners and allies in the military and para-public sectors. The MH-125 Ares will be equipped as a multi-role helicopter with the ability to perform a variety of activities, while the AH-125 Ares will be outfitted as the helicopter's armed variant.

