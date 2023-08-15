Konica Minolta Selected to Exhibit Cloud-based Workflow Automation Platform at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

Connected Care Solution Designed to Streamline Manual Processes

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has been selected to exhibit Connected Care, a system to streamline manual processes related to patient intake, care coordination and referral and order management at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, Inc, the nation’s largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange on October 3 in Grapevine, Texas.

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient’s member hospitals and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to healthcare delivery or business models.

The Connected Care solution automatically converts unstructured data to structured, automates manual tasks in daily workflows, generates EHR records and reduces administrative burdens for healthcare organizations to improve revenue and expedite care.

"Konica Minolta continually strives to address the challenges faced by healthcare providers in regard to data management and exchange by introducing advanced digital transformation initiatives," said Danielle Morrison, National Practice Manager, Healthcare IT Services, Konica Minolta. "Our new, cloud-based healthcare platform is designed to buy back productive time for care providers and administrative staff with a comprehensive solution that harmonizes disconnected systems, adapts to future needs and creates a positive patient experience."

“Suppliers apply to attend the Exchange hoping their product will be awarded an Innovative Technology contract, which signals healthcare providers to their product’s unique qualities,” said Kelly Flaharty, Senior Director of Contract Services, Vizient. “The selection process for suppliers who exhibit at the Exchange is rigorous, and this technology has earned its coveted invitation to the event.”

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by member-led councils and task forces. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed more than 1,600 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s Connected Care offering online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

