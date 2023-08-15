President suggests Việt Nam, Bangladesh foster comprehensive cooperation

VIETNAM, August 15 -

HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng on Tuesday suggested Việt Nam and Bangladesh step up all-level delegation exchanges, thus strengthening their comprehensive cooperation.

At a Hà Nội reception for outgoing Ambassador of Bangladesh Samina Naz, the leader highlighted the traditional relationship between the two countries, saying Bangladesh was among the very few South Asian nations that established diplomatic ties with Việt Nam 50 years ago.

Việt Nam and Bangladesh share many similarities in economic development as both have paid attention to foreign investment attraction based on their abundant workforce, he said, suggesting them cooperate and exchange experience in this field.

Thưởng shared Naz’s view that the Việt Nam-Bangladesh relationship is developing fruitfully, with two-way trade jumping four-fold over the past decade and the two countries striving to raise the value to US$2 billion in the coming years.

Apart from trade, the two countries should boost collaboration in other spheres, while maintaining their mutual support at regional and global multilateral forums, he continued.

Việt Nam supports the enhancement of the relations between Bangladesh and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to which Việt Nam is a member, the leader emphasised.

Thưởng commended contributions by the ambassador to the bilateral friendship and cooperation during her six-year tenure in Việt Nam, and expressed his belief that Naz, in any position, will contribute more to the relationship.

The President asked the diplomat to convey his regards to President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin.

For her part, Naz also conveyed greetings and regards from President Shahabuddin to his Vietnamese counterpart.

The ambassador congratulated Việt Nam on its achievements across spheres, and its advanced position in the international arena, stressing Bangladesh always hopes to learn from Việt Nam's experience.

Naz said she believes that the bilateral relationship will grow further in the time ahead, especially in tourism, including spiritual tourism.

The diplomat also noted her belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) headed by General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the country will reap more achievements in the future, and her wish to work as goodwill ambassador of Việt Nam in the time ahead. — VNS