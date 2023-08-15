GRN Holding Corp Announces Joint Venture With One World Legends on Global Distribution of Cannabis

ESTERO, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- GRN Holding Corporation, ( OTC Pink: GRNF ) and Marijuana Inc., having recently merged into a consolidated entity, announce a joint venture with One World Legends, (OWL) a distinguished player in the cannabis sector. This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in shaping the future of the cannabis industry and fostering innovation, growth, and global collaboration.



Donald Steinberg, CEO of Marijuana Inc. , shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We have been working with One World Legends for 2 years on this project. The joint venture signifies a powerful fusion of expertise, vision, and dedication. OWL has a selection of seventeen (17) Landrace strains, which include some famous old strains such as Acapulco Gold, Maui Wowie, Colombian Punta Roja, Durban poison, Jamaican Lambs Breath, Thailand and more. OWL is also growing another selection of twenty (20) more of the most famous hybrid strains in the world which are currently growing in Colombia in preparation for Global distribution. According to the government inspectors, OWL's licensed farm in Colombia cultivates the most diverse strains with the highest quality they have seen quality. Mr. Petrullo has a "one-of-a-kind" business plan, now being implemented and setting the groundwork for large-scale cannabis distribution, both CBD and THC flower varieties.

The strategic alignment of Marijuana Inc and One World Legends is poised to revolutionize the cannabis industry. With a shared commitment to excellence, sustainability, and groundbreaking solutions, this collaboration aims to redefine industry standards and empower stakeholders on a global scale."

Rocky Petrullo, President of One World Legends (OWL), shares his vision: "One World Legends first deployed a strategy to source the parent strains of all the hybrid strains that are sold world-wide today. Without these "parent" strains there would be no hybrid strains on the dispensary shelves. And these "Landrace" strains, standing on their own, are nature's original herb, ganja, weed, which many connoisseurs have never had access to but would love to experience. For us it is very important that our selected legendary cannabis strains are known to enhance health of the mind, body, and spirit. Once sourced, the next step of his vision was to grow, harvest, test, and become certified by the licensing authority for export, which is underway today. Once OWL has accomplished the current agronomic evaluations, the company plans to distribute to licensed importers, distributors, connoisseurs, and Medical/Scientific Organizations World-Wide a menu of thirty cannabis strain COA's that includes known "Colombian" and other legendary global landrace strains, along with famous Hybrids, which will provide a competitive edge engaging the world market. OWL's significant industry leading strategies include "preserving the past to ensure the future" of cannabis strains by using the science of tissue culture to memorialize the best of the phenotype legendary strains, by being able to save the plantlet clones for decades in an environment free of the risks associated with mother plants becoming contaminated and exhausted. We wish to stand apart thru exact genetic duplication for every order by using the science of tissue-culture banking (micro-propagation) and creating medically significant cannabis products through the use of nanotechnology and DNA science. Our flower guarantee is that a customer will receive the exact same genetic quality, shipment after shipment. Additionally, our genetics preservation methodology allows us to create new hybrids years or decades down the road".

OWL VISION: To be the Number One, World-Leading Landrace, Heirloom, and Premium flower, plantlet, clone, seeds, and product supplier for licensed importers and additionally to distribute extracts, edibles, and other finished cannabis product to a world market.

INTERNATIONAL SALES STRATEGY: OWL has established relationships and customers in many countries, and our Berlin Office is equipped to manage the European customers with on-time and excellent customer service. We at OWL believe European markets will embrace OWL's cultivars, as it is widely accepted that the cannabis grown on the equator is superior in quality, and because our labor and infrastructure is low cost the product prices will be more economical for the importers and more profitable for distributors. Our plan is to open offices in import legal countries when the time is appropriate.

This partnership represents a new chapter in the cannabis industry, by uniting our strengths with those of Marijuana Inc, we are well-equipped to drive innovation, cultivate customer satisfaction, and contribute to the industry's continuous evolution.

One World Legends brings to this alliance a remarkable track record in the cannabis sector, in the form of technological advancements and market insights, which perfectly complements the strengths and achievements of both companies.

As pioneers in their respective fields, Marijuana Inc and OWL are united by a shared vision to propel the cannabis industry forward. This collaboration underscores the commitment to elevating industry standards, expanding market reach, and fostering the responsible use of cannabis-based products.

Clients, partners, and stakeholders of GRN Holding Corp, can anticipate a host of groundbreaking initiatives, products, and services as a result of this partnership, all designed to shape the future landscape of the cannabis industry.

About GRN Holding Corporation (GRNF)

GRN Holding Corporation is a publicly quoted company that recently merged into a consolidated entity with Marijuana Inc. GRN Holding Corporation is currently working on the name change to Marijuana Inc. and the ticker change. The Company is involved in the global distribution and sale of Marijuana in states and countries where legal to do so. The Company has set into motion collaborations with Marijuana farmers to distribute high grade, low-cost Marijuana to legal consumers, wholesalers and retailers.

Past press releases can be seen at:

GRN Holding Corporation Successfully Completes Merger with Marijuana Inc., Creating a Leading Force in the Cannabis Industry (advfn.com)

GRN Holding Corporation Continues To Execute Business Plan With Acquisition Of California Corporation With Multiple Cannabis Licenses | GRNF - GRN Holding Corporation | News | OTC Markets

GRN Holdings Corporation Signs Letter of Intent for Corporate Restructuring | GRNF - GRN Holding Corporation | News | OTC Markets

GRN Holdings Corporation, Inc. (OTC: GRNF) Announces Name Change to Marijuana Inc., New Management and Business Model | GRNF - GRN Holding Corporation | News | OTC Markets

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

For media inquiries and additional information, please contact:

Donald Steinberg

CEO, GRN HOLDING CORP

www.marijuanainc.com

info@marijuanainc.com

877-339-1155

Rocky Petrullo

President, One World Legends Inc

rocky@OneWorldLegends.eu

Info@OneWorldLegends.com

602-625-5002

Wire Service Contact: