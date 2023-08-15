Rendever Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for Third Consecutive Year

The AgeTech company experienced impressive growth over the last year with a major acquisition and increased deployment in senior living communities and healthcare organizations

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever , the Boston-based company pioneering the future of aging through virtual reality (VR), today announces its recognition on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing, privately-owned companies with a growth rate of 192%. Rendever ranked No. 2780 overall, No. 81 in Massachusetts and No. 77 in Boston.

This is the third year in a row Rendever has claimed a spot on the prestigious list due to its increasing footprint in the AgeTech space. In January 2023 , Rendever acquired Alcove , a popular consumer virtual reality platform Rendever co-created with AARP in 2020 to bring VR experiences to seniors at home. The acquisition strengthens Rendever’s core mission of expanding worlds and building communities. It ultimately brings more health and wellness options to aging adults no matter where they are.

The company also expanded its presence with hospitals and healthcare organizations by adding two new executives , which has supported partnerships with UCHealth, Baycrest, the Cleveland Clinic and others. Now collaborating across the ecosystem of care, new initiatives are underway, two of which are slated to launch next month.

“It’s our mission to make aging a more welcomed chapter in life. We are honored to see Rendever’s growth acknowledged with this recognition right as we launch into another chapter of our development as a company,” said Rendever CEO and Co-founder Kyle Rand. “We are constantly pushing the boundaries of what care can look like, and our continuous growth is due to the dedication of this team as we work to change the world.”

The robust Rendever product suite includes the resident engagement platform, RendeverLive™ , RendeverFit™ , and Alcove , which is available in the Meta Quest store . Rendever has previously been recognized as a TIME 100 Best Invention , TIME 100 Most Influential Company , and a Fast Company Most Innovative Company . In 2021, it ranked No. 897 on the Inc. 5000 list and No. 1139 in 2022. To learn more, visit www.rendever.com .

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, their platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections amongst populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and SRG, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com .