AGBA Group is Selected as a Stock Constituent to MSCI Global Micro-Cap Index

Inclusion in this benchmark index further demonstrates the growth potential of AGBA Group

HONG KONG, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NASDAQ-listed, AGBA Group Holding Limited (“AGBA”, “The Group”), the leading one-stop financial supermarket in Hong Kong is pleased to announce its inclusion as a constituent stock to the MSCI Global Micro-Cap Index (MSCI Hong Kong Index), with effect from the close of the stock market on 31 August, 2023.

The MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) Global Micro-Cap Index is compiled by MSCI, a leading provider of global equity indices. The MSCI Global Micro-Cap tracks the performance of the smaller companies globally. It is composed of stocks that have a market capitalization of less than US$300 million. The index is calculated in HKD and USD and is used as a benchmark or as a basis for investment products.

Wing-Fai Ng, Group President, AGBA Group Holding Limited said, “We are delighted that AGBA Group has been selected as a MSCI Global Micro Cap Index constituent stock. This is yet another major milestone in our development and growth – only made possible by the hard work of all our 2,000+ colleagues. We trust that the inclusion of AGBA is another proof of the market's confidence in the Group's future development and prospects.”

The index is reviewed quarterly with the objective of reflecting changes in the underlying equity markets in a timely manner. It has been widely recognised as a benchmark for global institutional investors looking to optimize their investment portfolios. The index is composed of companies with good operational results and potential. Assessments are based on key factors, namely minimum market capitalization, free float and liquidity, foreign inclusion factor requirement, and minimum length of trading requirement.

The latest press release is available on the company’s website, please visit www.agba.com/ir

# # #

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us following the consummation of the business combination; expectations regarding our strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and our ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Hong Kong and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

About AGBA Group:

Established in 1993, AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: “AGBA”) is a leading one-stop financial supermarket based in Hong Kong offering the broadest set of financial services and healthcare products in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) through a tech-led ecosystem, enabling clients to unlock the choices that best suit their needs. Trusted by over 400,000 individual and corporate customers, the Group is organized into four market-leading businesses: Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business.

For more information about AGBA, please visit www.agba.com

Media and Investor Relations Contact: