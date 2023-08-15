Metal Cladding Market is Predicted to Cross US$ 55 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

The US construction sector's growth in commercial, residential, and industrial segments is fueling demand for metal cladding materials in building projects.

As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Metal Cladding Market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5% to reach a valuation of US$ 55 billion by the end of 2033.



Metal cladding refers to the process of applying a layer of metal material onto the exterior or interior surfaces of buildings or structures. The purpose of metal cladding is to provide functional benefits and aesthetic appeal to buildings. Various types of metals are used for cladding, including steel, aluminum, zinc, copper, titanium, and others. The metal cladding process involves attaching metal panels or sheets to the building's framework, creating a protective outer layer.

These metal panels come in different shapes, sizes, and finishes, allowing architects and designers to achieve the desired visual effects and styles. Growing urbanization and infrastructure projects worldwide have led to an increased demand for metal cladding systems in commercial, residential, and industrial construction.

Metal cladding offers a wide range of design options, finishes, and colors, allowing architects and designers to create visually appealing and customizable facades. Metal cladding can contribute to improved energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact, as it can act as an insulator, reflecting solar heat and reducing the need for cooling and heating.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Metal cladding is widely used in roofs for roofing systems that are designed for easy and efficient installation.

The global market for metal cladding is valued at US$ 33.6 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for metal cladding is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5% through 2033.

By the end of 2033, the market is anticipated to reach a size of US$ 55 billion.

“Metal cladding is known for its durability and resistance to weather, corrosion, and fire, making it a popular choice for buildings in varied climatic conditions. The market is benefitting from increasing retrofitting and renovation projects where older buildings are being updated with new cladding to improve their appearance and performance. Innovations in manufacturing techniques and coating technologies have expanded the range of metal cladding products available in the market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

Companies, suppliers, and technicians dealing in different parts of the overall cladding structure are the primary players in the cladding business. To meet the demand from the building sector, market participants are engaged in buying and shipping metal frameworks, paneling or facades, and insulating sheets.

Carea Group introduced a new line of fiber cement cladding panels named Carea Cladding in 2019. The panels are intended for use as exterior cladding and come in a variety of colors and textures.



The metal cladding market in the non-residential sector is characterized by the presence of several key players, both at the global and regional levels. These companies are competing to offer a diverse range of metal cladding solutions to cater to the specific needs of non-residential construction projects.

In September 2022, Ash & Lacy Holdings Pvt. Ltd. announced a collaboration with Tenmat Ltd. to establish standard specifications for horizontal and vertical fire obstruction options to be utilized with its non-combustible Natural-X and MechSlip brick cladding systems.

In February 2022, Kingspan Group purchased Ondura Group, a leading global distributor of roofing materials and related roofing solutions with headquarters in France and a distribution network spanning more than 100 countries.

Key Companies Profiled

Ancon Limited

BlueScope Steel

BASF

ASTEC Industries Inc.

James & Taylor

Huntsman Corporation

Bemo Systems

Zahner

Kalzip Ltd.



What Prospects Await Metal Cladding Manufacturers in the United States?

"Surging Demand due to Upgraded Energy Efficiency in Renovation & Retrofitting Endeavors"

The construction realm in the United States perpetuates its expansion across diverse sectors encompassing commercial, residential, and industrial domains. This ascent acts as a catalyst, propelling the requirement for metal cladding materials in construction undertakings.

Within this landscape, architects and designers are gravitating toward metal cladding, lured by its versatile array of design choices, finishes, and hues. This versatility empowers them to craft visually captivating and pioneering exteriors for structures. Furthermore, a surge in renovation and retrofitting initiatives targeting older edifices in the United States is creating a fertile ground for metal cladding solutions, as they contribute to the modernization of exteriors and an augmented focus on energy efficiency.

The mounting emphasis on ecologically sound metal cladding and construction methodologies that champion energy efficiency is palpable. The amalgamation of metal cladding with insulation holds the promise of not only elevating building performance but also reducing environmental impact, aligning seamlessly with the overarching sustainability narrative.

Key Segments of Metal Cladding Industry Research

By Material : Ceramic Bricks and Stones Metal Wood Vinyl Stucco and EIFS Fiber Cement Concrete and Weatherboards

By End Use : Walls Roofs Vents Gutters

By Application : Residential Non-residential





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global metal cladding market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on material (ceramic, bricks and stones, metal, wood, vinyl, stucco & EIFS, fiber cement, concrete & weatherboards), end use (walls, roofs, vents, gutters), and application (residential, non-residential), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

