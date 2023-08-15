EDB Announces Three New Ways to Run Postgres on Google Kubernetes Engine

EDB makes it easier for customers to accelerate their open-source strategies with support for community Postgres, Kubernetes and fully-managed Postgres-as-a-Service

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnterpriseDB (“EDB”), the leader in accelerating Postgres® in the enterprise, today announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud, making EDB’s key Postgres offerings available on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). Fully-managed database-as-a-service EDB BigAnimal™ on GKE Standard and EDB Community 360 PostgreSQL on GKE Autopilot and GKE Standard are now available on Google Cloud. EDB is helping customers experience the power of the world’s most popular database with world-class support from one of the industry’s largest contributors to Postgres.



Postgres is the most admired and desired database by developers, surpassing MySQL as the world leader in the Stack Overflow 2023 Developer Survey. Similarly, Google Cloud has achieved the highest growth rate of the top five IaaS vendors, driven by increased adoption for traditional enterprise workloads and Google Cloud’s innovation in AI and Kubernetes. Now, EDB and Google Cloud are giving customers the best of Postgres and cloud infrastructure in a unified and comprehensive data management experience.

“A significant number of enterprises use Google Cloud, and we are committed to helping them accelerate their adoption of Postgres,” said Chandler Hoisington, Chief Product Officer at EDB. “Not only do we support their cloud of choice, but we also equip them with distributed Postgres, unparalleled Oracle compatibility and 24/7 follow-the-sun support from people who deeply understand Postgres."

With this expanded partnership, customers can expect these benefits:

Simplified Kubernetes management: With automated monitoring and management of Kubernetes clusters via GKE Autopilot, and 24/7 access to EDB's world-class support team, organizations can offload the burden of infrastructure maintenance and instead focus on maximizing their Postgres deployments.

Oracle compatibility: EDB BigAnimal's built-in Oracle compatibility helps organizations reduce costs and modernize database applications.

Multi-region high availability: Geo-distributed workloads are backed by built-in high availability, with the option for extreme high availability, virtually eliminating downtime for mission-critical applications and during upgrades.

Ultra-responsive Postgres support: EDB support engineers are available 24x7 around the globe to provide guidance for installations, configuration and optimization.

Enhanced database performance: Customers can seamlessly leverage advanced features for Postgres via EDB BigAnimal, such as parallel processing and workload management, in order to optimize the performance of their database workloads on Google Cloud.

Scalability and flexibility: EDB and Google Cloud ensure business continuity and agility by enabling enterprises to scale database infrastructure according to data volumes and workload demands.

Cost efficiency: The combination of Google Cloud and EDB empowers enterprises with a cost-effective option for managing data at scale, optimizing resources and reducing operational costs.



“We are seeing a growing trend in deploying stateful applications and databases on GKE. This offering from EDB enables customers to quickly and easily deploy Postgres for data-intensive applications,” said Maulin Patel, Director of GKE Product Management at Google.

"As a long-time advocate for open source database solutions, the enhanced partnership between EDB and Google Cloud marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Postgres within the enterprise ecosystem. This collaboration not only brings together two industry leaders but also empowers organizations to leverage the scalability and innovation of Google Kubernetes Engine while tapping into EDB's deep expertise in optimizing Postgres performance. It's a win-win for businesses seeking a robust and reliable database-as-a-service solution,” says Stephen Catanzano, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group.

About EDB

EDB provides enterprise-grade software and services that enable organizations to harness the full power of Postgres, the world’s leading open source database. EDB provides unmatched Postgres database expertise, and enables the same Postgres everywhere, including solutions for hybrid, self-managed private clouds, and EDB BigAnimal, a fully managed cloud database-as-a-service. EDB serves more than 1,500 customers globally, including leading government agencies, financial services, media and information technology companies. As the leading contributor to the vibrant and fast-growing Postgres community, EDB is committed to driving technology innovation. Through its solutions for high availability, reliability, security, 24x7 global support and advanced professional services, EDB empowers enterprises to control risk, manage costs and scale efficiently. For more information, visit www.enterprisedb.com .