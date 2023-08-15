Ballroom Bliss on Central Park South

This Coveted Address Was Once NYC’s Barbizon-Park Hotel

New York, NY, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This home will have you dancing on air. What was once the grand ballroom of the Barbizon-Plaza Hotel, 106 Central Park South, Residence 3A, offers incredible views of New York’s famed NYC Central Park and nearly 3,000 square feet of living space that was recently reimagined by the Interior Marketing Group design team.

The home's multi-function living space boasts unique architectural features, including 15-foot-high curved ceilings and tapered columns inspired by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí in the main living space. "We chose low-profile curved sofas in subtle grey upholstery to compliment the inherent visual interest of this room and the jaw-dropping views of Central Park through the soundproof floor-to-ceiling windows," explains Cheryl Eisen, founder of IMG.

"Anchored in the heart of Manhattan's iconic Central Park South skyline, this exquisite condo residence embodies sophistication and elegance," adds Matthew Perceval, Head of Investment Sales on The Field Team at Sotheby's International Realty. "This is a rare opportunity to experience the pinnacle of urban living in one of New York City's most unique storied locations."



Before being converted to condominiums in 1988, the former Barbizon-Plaza Hotel had a storied life steeped in New York history. Constructed in 1930 as a co-ed response to the Barbizon Hotel for Women on East 63rd Street, the Barbizon-Plaza attracted an array of artists and offered two concert auditoriums, artist studios, and soundproof rooms, becoming the first fully equipped music and arts residential center in the country — a stone's throw from Steinway headquarters and Carnegie Hall. It's no surprise that in more recent years, famous residents have included singer Tony Bennett and fashion designer Arnold Scaasi.

Once the hotel's grand ballroom, apartment 3A hosted several progressive LGBT events beginning in the late 1950s. At a time when the American Psychological Association still classified homosexuality as a mental illness, this space held conferences that welcomed organizations seeking equal rights for all people regardless of gender and sexuality, including the Mattachine Society, the Daughters of Bilitis’ (DOB), and the East Coast Homophile Organizations (ECHO).

Over a two-year renovation process, the current owner transformed this unique home, incorporating white Thasos marble flooring, a nearly 60-foot art gallery, and an expansive 1,100-square-foot great room with 15' ornate cathedral ceilings and stunning floor-to-ceiling picture windows. What was once a socially progressive gathering place for NYC is now the perfect place for privately entertaining in style. The apartment's 50' planting terrace along Central Park South is ideal for front-row seats to annual city events, including the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and NYC Marathon.

