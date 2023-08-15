David Brothers Advances to Senior Director of Global Sales at CONTROLTEK
In this new role, David Brothers will be responsible for driving the company's sales strategy and cultivating strong relationships with key clients worldwide.BRIDGEWATER, NJ, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader in tamper-evident packaging, retail asset protection and RFID inventory and asset tracking solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Brothers as the new Senior Director of Global Sales. In this role, David will be responsible for driving the company's sales strategy, expanding market share, and cultivating strong relationships with key clients worldwide.
David brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to his new position. David has successfully implemented sales strategies that resulted in market expansion and increased profitability during his time at CONTROLTEK. His strong leadership skills, strategic vision, and customer-centric approach have consistently yielded outstanding sales performance and customer satisfaction.
"David’s deep understanding of the financial and retail industries and his exceptional sales acumen make him the ideal candidate to lead our global sales efforts,” said CONTROLTEK’s President, Tom Meehan, CFI. “We are confident that his expertise and leadership will propel our organization to new heights and drive significant business growth."
In his new role, David will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to develop and execute comprehensive sales strategies that align with CONTROLTEK's overall business objectives. He will focus on strengthening existing customer relationships, identifying new market opportunities, and fostering a high-performance sales culture across the organization.
"I am honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to lead CONTROLTEK’s global sales function," said David Brothers, Senior Director of Global Sales at CONTROLTEK. "It not only validates the hard work I've put into my role, but also sets the stage for even greater opportunities. I look forward to working closely with the talented sales team and leveraging our collective strengths to achieve remarkable results.”
