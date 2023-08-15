David Teran Launches Kickstarter Campaign for "Hasselblad Ballet" Fine Art Coffee Table Book
Creating 'Hasselblad Ballet' has been a true labor of love. This project has allowed me to combine my passion for film photography and the beauty of ballet in a way that is both special and unique”SAN ANTONIO, TX, US, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- San Antonio based fine art photographer David Teran is excited to introduce the launch of the Kickstarter campaign for "Hasselblad Ballet," an intriguing project that celebrates the grace and elegance of ballerinas from around the world. This exquisite coffee table book is the perfect marriage of analog technology and the timeless beauty of ballet, captured through the lens of a Hasselblad 500CM camera. The endeavor aims to infuse a sense of quirkiness and whimsy into every page, resulting in a truly extraordinary and fascinating product.
Using the iconic Hasselblad 500CM, known for its legacy as the camera that accompanied astronauts to the moon, David Teran has embarked on a remarkable journey. Through his lens, he has created a visual masterpiece that seamlessly blends the artistry of photography and the elegance of ballet. With his novel approach, David's photographs go beyond simply documentation, capturing the heart and soul of each ballerina in an unorthodox fashion.
"Creating 'Hasselblad Ballet' has been a true labor of love. This project has allowed me to combine my passion for film photography and the beauty of ballet in a way that is both special and unique,” says David Teran.
The Kickstarter campaign, set to launch on August 15, 2023, offers backers the opportunity to support this project and secure their own copy of the fine art coffee table book. The book features over 100 outstanding ballerinas photographed in 53 cities across 19 countries, portraying ballet in a quirky light.
David's commitment to the analog nature of this project is evident in every photograph, as he took on the challenge of capturing these photos using only one roll of Ilford HP5+ film per photo shoot. Each image showcases the meticulous craftsmanship that went into this project, making "Hasselblad Ballet" a true showcase to the enduring power of both art and technique.
As a testament to his expertise and dedication, David has collaborated with ballerinas of the highest caliber. From the cover girl Isabella Boylston to principal dancers at esteemed ballet companies such as American Ballet Theater, Paris Opera Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, The Royal Danish Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, and many others, David's lens has captured the essence of ballet at its pinnacle.
On the ballet front, the artistic direction of "Hasselblad Ballet" is led by the renowned Sofiane Sylve, Artistic Director of Ballet San Antonio. With a distinguished reputation in the ballet world, Sylve brings a wealth of expertise to ensure the highest honor is given to the art form, contributing her invaluable insights to “Hasselblad Ballet”.
To learn more about the "Hasselblad Ballet" Kickstarter campaign and to support this incredible project, visit the official Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/davidteran/hasselblad-ballet-fine-art-book. Join David Teran on this artistic journey and be a part of bringing the magic of ballet to life through the lens of an analog Hasselblad. The images, which will be published as a beautiful hardcover in 2024, is available exclusively through Kickstarter from August 15 - September 20.
