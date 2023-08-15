David Teran Launches Kickstarter Campaign for "Hasselblad Ballet" Fine Art Coffee Table Book

Share This Article

The PR Group

The PR Group

News Provided By

David Teran - Hasselblad Ballet

"Hasselblad Ballet" - a book blending film photography & ballet. Capturing ballerinas with Hasselblad 500CM from 53 cities across 19 countries.

Creating 'Hasselblad Ballet' has been a true labor of love. This project has allowed me to combine my passion for film photography and the beauty of ballet in a way that is both special and unique” — David Teran