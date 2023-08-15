Vistant Named to Inc. 5000 List for Fifth Straight Year

Recognition of Continued Growth Comes as Company Celebrates its 15th Anniversary

TOWSON, Md., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistant, a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to federal and state government clients, today announced it made the annual Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year.



Vistant, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary today, ranks at 1,877 on the 2023 list of the country’s 5,000 fastest growing private companies.

“It’s an absolute honor to make the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth straight year,” said Walter Barnes, III, Vistant’s president. “We’ve had an incredible streak of success, and it’s a privilege to work with such amazing and dedicated team members. They are truly committed to ensuring the success of our clients’ missions.”

According to Inc., only 3.4 percent of all companies to earn a spot on the list have made it five times.

Over its 15-year history, Vistant has grown from a single-office operation into an organization with more than 35 offices across four continents. The firm supports a variety of government agencies and U.S. Agency for International Development missions.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Vistant

Vistant is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit Vistant at www.VistantCo.com .

Vistant contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA). Online at VistantCo.com.

Contact:

James Gallagher

Spire Communications for Vistant

jgallagher@spirecomm.com

919-308-0738