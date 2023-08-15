10% Is Only The Beginning: VSY Biotechnology's Protectalon Dominates German Cataract Surgeries

VSY Biotechnology - Proctectalon

Protectalon, one of VSY Biotechnology's in-house produced OVD products, has emerged as a preferred choice in one out of every ten cataract surgeries in Germany.

VSY Biotechnology's Protectalon OVD holds a global share of 7% in the cataract surgery market and continues to expand its presence due to its exceptional quality.” — Andreas C. Kühnel, the Managing Director at VSY Biotechnology