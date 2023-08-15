Five Blocks Ranks on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list for the 7th time

Five Blocks earns a spot on Inc. 5000's list for the 7th time, ranking 4,873. The company credits its dedicated team and PR partners for this recognition.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. Magazine has announced that Five Blocks has ranked No. 4,873 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. This is the seventh time the premium digital reputation management company has been included on this list. According to Inc., just a tiny percentage of companies have made the list 7 or more times.The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.Says CEO and Founder Sam Michelson: “I am thrilled that Five Blocks has made this list yet again – I credit our team for their dedication, as well as the many PR partners who have been incredibly helpful to us over the years.It’s particularly exciting to be recognized now as we approach an exciting inflection point. As the impact of AI is becoming steadily clear, we are thrilled to be integrating new smart capabilities into our IMPACT dashboard and altering our tools to meet this new technology. We are also working on an AI tracking and analysis program for brands - empowering them to see what AI-powered search from ChatGPT, Bing AI Chat, Google Bard, and Google SGE are saying about them. This year promises to be our most exciting one yet!”Five Blocks is a digital reputation pioneer, serving many well known brands and executives who never leave business to chance, by helping them take better control of online threats and opportunities.Working with PR and communications teams, Five Blocks analyzes a brand using their proprietary IMPACT™ technology and big data analysis, and maps out a more deliberate, holistic, and strategic reputation for their clients. The company then works with clients and partners to transform the online presence for the brands and/or executives.The Five Blocks team comprises over 50 results-oriented professionals from diverse disciplines including technology, communications, marketing, psychology, and education. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies, multinational corporations, and prominent executives in a variety of industries.In the coming year, the company will be placing its primary focus on further developing its AI capabilities and strategic partnerships around the world.Five Blocks’ profile on the Inc. 5000 list can be seen here CONTACT: Sara Eisen, Director of Brand & Marketing, SaraE@fiveblocks.com