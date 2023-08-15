Help Still Available for Iowans Seeking Education Jobs

Job-seeking educators and Iowa school administrators with still-open positions are being urged to revisit an IWD website that was set up earlier this year to help Iowans find education jobs.

Iowa Workforce Development established a new Education Jobs website in June to provide training and information for individuals impacted by the closure of the former Teach Iowa website.

Teach Iowa, a jobs site formerly funded by the Iowa Department of Education, was shut down on July 1 after a new state law began mandating that all Iowa education agencies post their open positions on IowaWORKS.gov. The requirement applies to any jobs posted by the Department of Education, school districts, charter schools, Area Education Agencies, and/or accredited nonpublic schools.

Linda Rouse, Division Administrator for the IWD unit that oversees IowaWORKS.gov and the IowaWORKS job centers, said many schools and teachers are still learning about the Teach Iowa shutdown and what it might mean for their future career prospects.

“The important thing is that there is help available,” Rouse said. “Whether you’re a school district or a job seeker, we have people ready to help you do what you need to do.”

The Iowa Education Jobs site includes PowerPoint slides and webinar videos designed to explain how job seekers can register and search for open positions at IowaWORKS.gov. Similar material explains how IowaWORKS.gov can be used by employers, how schools can post jobs, and how they can use a Virtual Recruiter tool.

IWD’s Business Engagement Division also has been reaching out to school districts to guide them through the process. Division Administrator Kathy Anderson said her team has met with nearly 400 school districts since May and helped them move more than 5,000 job postings to IowaWORKS.gov.

Any Iowa education agency that still needs assistance can contact Business Engagement at 1-833-469-2967 or iaworks@iwd.iowa.gov.