iXsystems Appoints Stephanie Bonnet as Senior Vice President of Human Resources
HR Leader to Drive Innovation, Collaboration, and Employee Success as Company Enters Next Phase of GrowthSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iXsystems®, the company behind TrueNAS Open Storage, proudly announces the appointment of Stephanie Bonnet as its new Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Ms. Bonnet's extensive expertise in HR leadership positions the company for stronger and sustainable growth as it continues to gain market share. Among its growth milestones in 2022, iXsystems maintained >50% CAGR for the last four years and has grown the company’s headcount by 35%.
Ms. Bonnet brings proven experience in optimizing human capital and aligning HR strategies with business outcomes across various sectors and international regions. Prior to her position with iXsystems, she was EVP of Human Resources for Measurabl, the world’s most widely adopted ESG (environmental, social, governance) B2B SaaS platform. At Measurabl she developed and executed HR strategies, programs, and initiatives focused on continuous improvement, learning and advancement to accelerate growth. Before Measurabl, Ms. Bonnet led a human resources consulting firm and was Vice President of Human Resources for Vistar, a PFG company, where she developed and implemented strategic and HR operational plans, reducing attrition and overcoming recruitment challenges.
"Stephanie's appointment to our senior executive team comes at an important time in the company’s history," said Michael Lauth, President & CEO of iXsystems. “While no longer a small enterprise, our people will continue to be the reason for our success, and Stephanie's extensive experience will be instrumental to our growth and prosperity."
At iXsystems, Ms. Bonnet will be responsible for the strategy, leadership, and operations of the Human Resources function, overseeing the talent lifecycle and development, total rewards, workforce management, and other initiatives.
"iXsystems boasts a remarkable, inclusive culture under the guidance of adept leadership," remarked Bonnet. "Throughout interviews, Glassdoor feedback, and branding efforts, the company's core values shine through, values that deeply resonate with my own beliefs. As we stand on the cusp of significant growth and evolution at iX, I'm eager to amplify our already stellar team and drive a legacy of unparalleled excellence and performance."
Ms. Bonnet holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc.), Political Science (Constitutional Law) from Metropolitan State University of Denver.
About iXsystems and TrueNAS
iX is an Open Source pioneer and the company behind TrueNAS, the world's most deployed storage software. Relied upon by millions in over 200 countries, TrueNAS is an award-winning universal data platform used by a majority of Fortune 500TM companies. The platform harnesses the power of the legendary ZFS file system to provide scale-up or scale-out unified storage with the reliability and performance demanded by virtualization, backup, and many other data-heavy workloads. As an alternative to legacy storage systems that are proprietary, restrictive, and often overpriced, TrueNAS helps organizations modernize how they store and protect data by leveraging open storage to simplify operations and drastically reduce cost.
- END -
Mario Blandini
iXsystems
+1 408-943-4100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn