Velaspan and Celona Team to Deliver Managed Private Wireless Services
ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allentown, PA – August 15, 2023 – Velaspan LLC today announced the signing of an agreement with Celona, a pioneer and innovator in the private wireless market, to deliver its Managed Private Cellular services to enterprises requiring more deterministic wireless connectivity and performance for critical business applications and use cases.
The company is one of the first authorized managed service provider with Celona’s Fanatics IT solution providers program.
Velaspan’s Managed Private Cellular (MPC) offering is an all-inclusive and fully managed LTE/5G service that includes high-touch network design, integration with existing enterprise L2/L3 networks, deployment, and ongoing monitoring and updating. Demand for MPC is driven by a growing number of emerging use cases that need pervasive coverage, seamless mobility for users or devices with high reliability.
The company is focused on customers in construction, education, healthcare, manufacturing, mining, gas and oil, ports, and retail. The Velaspan MPC utilizes Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and other private spectrum to provide the service.
Celona’s private wireless system solves long-standing wireless issues such as reliability, coverage, deterministic connectivity, quality of service, and security, not satisfied by conventional wireless technologies.
Its private wireless system is also the first-of-its kind to tightly integrate network and radio functions – full stack core software and cloud-based orchestration – into a unified solution ready for direct integration within any existing enterprise network infrastructure by enterprise IT staff. It combines all the components required to enable an IT team to build a 4G/5G wireless networks in a single package that is easy to deploy, integrate and manage at scale.
“Celona’s technology is a great fit for our use-case-based customer focus for MPC as we strive to educate customers that private cellular networks can be deployed to solve specific use cases quickly and cost-effectively,” said David Bond, Velaspan co-founder and partner. “Celona shares this goal which is why I am looking forward to this partnership.”
“As private cellular becomes pervasive within the enterprise, Velaspan brings a unique set of skills and subject matter expertise to enterprises that require the highest level of design, deployment and management of this new technology,” said Rob Mustarde, VP of Global Sales for Celona. “The company’s demonstrated expertise in delivering high value managed services is ideally suited for helping customers easily integrate private wireless technology within existing IT workflows.”
About Velaspan
Velaspan is based in Allentown, PA, and was founded in 2004 as a wireless design and network security solutions firm committed to client trust and transparency. Today, Velaspan supports customer connectivity challenges using manage private cellular and Wi-Fi technologies. The company’s full range of services also includes designing fixed point wireless, cellular network assessments and network security. The company works with large enterprise customers across vertical markets including education, pharmaceutical, healthcare, retail, sports and entertainment, manufacturing, supply chain, and industrial. More information is at www.velaspan.com.
Press Contact:
PR@velaspan.com
Public Relations
