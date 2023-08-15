Velaspan Launches 4G/5G Managed Private Cellular Service Building on Company’s Enterprise Wi-Fi Expertise
Velaspan Managed Private Cellular targets enterprise use-cases driven by mobility, coverage and reliabilityALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allentown, PA – August 15, 2023 – Velaspan LLC today announced the launch of its Managed Private Cellular (MPC) service, a turnkey private 4G/LTE or 5G cellular network service that leverages the company’s extensive experience in building and managing enterprise wireless networks.
The new service leverages Velaspan’s 19 years of wireless networking experience working with major enterprises, universities, manufacturers and other organizations across the US to solve connectivity problems. Velaspan has deep experience with assessing, designing, deploying, and managing cost-effective and optimized, high-performance Wi-Fi and cybersecurity solutions to deliver business results.
“We have clients with long-standing connectivity challenges that are difficult or impossible to solve with Wi-Fi, but that are readily solved with private cellular. Unfortunately, the industry has complicated the technology messaging to the point that many customers don’t know they can use private cellular to both solve practical use cases today and lay the foundation for more transformative use cases in the future,” said David Bond, Velaspan co-founder. “Decades of experience have given us an understanding of the demands of wireless networks so we can work with customers to choose the right network technology, and then build and manage the network to deliver that coverage cost effectively.”
MPC Demand Driven by Enterprise Use-Cases
Velaspan’s MPC is a turnkey, fully managed 4G/5G service that includes high-touch network design, integration with existing Wi-Fi networks, deployment, and ongoing network operations. Demand for MPC is driven by a growing number of emerging use cases that need pervasive coverage, seamless mobility for users or devices with high reliability. The company is focused on customers in construction, education, healthcare, manufacturing, mining, gas and oil, ports, and retail.
MPC Offers Mobility, Reliability, Large Area Coverage
MPC delivers reliable, secure, controlled, seamless communication experience with greater coverage per radio/AP than currently available with enterprise Wi-Fi technology. The service offers up to 20 times the coverage area as Wi-Fi. The reduction in radios also provides savings on costs of cabling, installation and mounting hardware.
The Velaspan MPC utilizes Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and other public or private spectrum to provide the service. Velaspan is launching the service with hardware partner Celona. It will also leverage its long-standing relationships with leading private cellular hardware suppliers and takes a vendor neutral position, recommending the equipment that is the best for each customer environment.
Availability
Velaspan MPC will be available on August 15. Pricing is based on network size and complexity. More details are available at www.velaspan.com.
About Velaspan
Velaspan is based in Allentown, PA, and was founded in 2004 as a wireless design and network security solutions firm committed to client trust and transparency. Today, Velaspan solves customer connectivity challenges using manage private cellular and Wi-Fi technologies. The company’s full range of services also includes designing fixed point wireless, cellular network assessments and network security. The company works with large enterprise customers across vertical markets including education, pharmaceutical, healthcare, retail, sports and entertainment, manufacturing, logistics, and industrial. More information is at www.velaspan.com.
Press Contact:
pr@velaspan.com
email us here
Public Relations
Velaspan
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram