PWP Customers Encouraged To Seize The Pasadena Solar Initiative With Green Home Systems Before Possible Policy Changes

Green Home Systems, a trailblazing advocate for sustainable energy solutions, is excited to extend an enticing invitation to all Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) customers. The time is ripe to harness the incredible benefits of the Pasadena Solar Initiative (PSI) and make the transformative leap to solar energy, all before possible upcoming changes take effect.

The Pasadena Solar Initiative (PSI), an initiative championed by PWP, presents a remarkable opportunity for PWP customers to embrace the power of solar energy while reaping a multitude of benefits. Notably, participants can continue to take advantage of the Net Energy Metering 2.0 (NEM2) policy, which allows them to receive full credit for excess solar energy they generate and feed back into the grid. The program offers enticing incentives, rebates, and expert guidance to facilitate homeowners and businesses in the Pasadena community in their transition to solar power.

Key Highlights of the Pasadena Solar Initiative:

Economic Empowerment:

By embracing solar energy through the PSI, PWP customers can significantly lower their energy bills, leading to substantial and lasting financial savings.

Incentives:

The PSI offers exclusive incentives and rebates, making the shift to solar energy an accessible and financially prudent choice.

Enhanced Property Value:

Solar installations not only enhance energy efficiency but also elevate property resale value, making it a prudent investment in the long run.

Guidance and Support:

Green Home Systems, among California’s leading solar contractors, provides expert guidance throughout the solar installation journey, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience.

"As advocates of sustainable living, we recognize the paramount significance of responsible energy consumption," stated Barry Durand, Commercial Manager at Green Home Systems. "Our mission aligns perfectly with the objectives of the Pasadena Solar Initiative, which empowers PWP customers to wield control over their energy sources, curtail utility expenses, and play an active role in fostering an environmentally conscious future."

For PWP customers eager to tap into the manifold advantages offered by the Pasadena Solar Initiative, we invite you to consult with GHS’ Solar Advisors and access comprehensive information about the program, eligibility criteria, incentives, and the application process.

About Green Home Systems:

Green Home Systems is one of the nation's top providers of clean energy solutions, extending its influence across 21 states. Recognized as an Enphase Gold Installer and Elite Panasonic Installer, the company seamlessly fuses cutting-edge technology with sustainable living practices. At its core is an innovative virtual quoting proprietary tool, connecting homeowners with local installers and empowering informed decisions that lead to significant utility bill savings and environmental preservation. Beyond being a leading clean energy provider, Green Home Systems thrives on a collaborative network of over 1,000 industry professionals, fostering an ecosystem of innovation and shared expertise. By leveraging advanced technology, the company empowers homeowners to manage their energy consumption, ultimately reducing their carbon footprint. Green Home Systems is more than a transformation of homes—it's the architect of a sustainable, high-tech future where homeowners champion clean energy adoption for a greener planet. Explore our commitment at www.greenhomesystems.com.

One of GHS' Solar Installations In Pasadena