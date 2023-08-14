Delta 9 Reports Financials for Q2 2023

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTC: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the three-month and six-month period ending June 30, 2023.



Financial Highlights for the three-month period ending June 30, 2023

Net revenue of $18.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 4%, from $17.5 million for the same quarter last year. Sequential net revenue increased 8% versus $16.9 million for the three-month period ending March 31, 2023.

Gross profit of $5.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 12%, from $4.6 million for the same quarter last year.

Loss from operations of $(3.5) million for the second quarter of 2023 versus a loss from operations of $(3.4) million for the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 versus an adjusted EBITDA (loss) of $(0.4) million for the same quarter last year.



Financial Highlights for the six-month period ending June 30, 2023

Net revenue of $35.2 million for the first six months of 2023, compared to $30 million for the same period last year.

Gross profit of $9.4 million for the first six months of 2023, versus $7.6 million for the same period last year.

Loss from operations of $(4.7) million for the first six months of 2023 versus a loss from operations of $(6.4) million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million for the first six months of 2023 versus an adjusted EBITDA (loss) of $(2.1) million for the same period last year.

Cash flows from operations of $2.0 million for the first six months of 2023.





Consolidated Statement of Net Income (Loss) Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Revenue $15,693,969 $17,559,647 $16,902,378 $18,252,096 Cost of Sales 13,772,202 14,173,693 12,689,181 13,039,705 Gross Profit Before Unrealized Gain From Changes In Biological Assets 1,921,767 3,385,954 4,213,197 5,212,391 Unrealized gain from changes in fair value of biological assets (Net) 340,602 (2,710,521) 2,135,184 (1,581,124) Gross Profit $2,262,369 $675,433 $6,348,381 $3,631,267 Expenses General and Administrative 3,668,708 3,551,472 3,390,234 3,087,652 Sales and Marketing 3,710,471 4,647,409 4,003,020 4,043,689 Share Based Compensation 1,086,858 169,540 167,603 - Total Operating Expenses $8,466,037 $8,368,421 $7,560,857 $7,131,341 Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) 1 (1,683,018) (1,479,845) (475,595) 1,361,821 Income (Loss) from Operations $(6,203,668) $(7,692,988) $(1,212,476) $(3,500,074) Other Income/ Expenses (1,470,942) (3,515,430) (1,930,496) 1,460,388 Net Income (Loss) $(7,674,610) $(11,208,418) $(3,142,972) $(2,039,686) Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $(0.06) $(0.09) $(0.02) $(0.02)



John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9, stated, “Our employees delivered a record second quarter with higher revenues sequentially, and year over year, and with better margins driven by the execution of our strategic plan. We are enjoying the gains from our retail expansion announced last year and from our cost saving initiatives announced in early January 2023. We are delivering on our commitment to grow revenue, drive operating efficiencies, and improve margins and profitability, all while investing in our industry-leading retail brands.”

A comprehensive discussion of Delta 9’s financial position and results of operations is provided in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis for the three-month and six-month period ending June 30, 2023 filed on SEDAR on August 14, 2023 and can be found at www.sedar.com .

