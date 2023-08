STOCKHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues Investigating the Merger – CPRI, ZYNE, APGN, DBTX

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juan Monteverde , founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Capri Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: CPRI ), relating to its proposed sale to Tapestry, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, CPRI shareholders will receive $27.05 in cash per share they own.



Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE ) , relating to its proposed acquisition by Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the tender offer, ZYNE shareholders are expected to receive $1.1059 in cash plus one non-tradeable CVR per share they own.



Apexigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: APGN ) , relating to its proposed sale to Pyxis Oncology, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, APGN shareholders are expected to receive 0.1725 shares of Pyxis per share they own.



Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DBTX), relating to its proposed acquisition by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the tender offer, DBTX shareholders will receive $4.00 in cash plus one non-tradeable CVR worth up to $3.50 per share they own.



We are a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is committed to protecting investors and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019 and a Super Lawyers Honoree in Securities Litigation in 2022-2023. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2023 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm’s recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, over the years the firm has recovered or secured over a dozen cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

