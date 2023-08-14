Read more about GBI Arrests Albany Man in Tifton Homicide

Tifton, GA (August 11, 2023) – On Friday, August 11, 2023, the GBI and the Tifton Police Department arrested and charged Damarion Dunn, age 17, of Albany, GA, with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of criminal damage to property. Dunn was taken into custody after turning himself in. The arrest is in connection to the death of Alex Knighton, age 43, of Tifton, GA.

On Monday, July 31, 2023, the GBI was requested by the Tifton Police Department to assist in a death investigation at 1709 Bellview Avenue, Tifton, GA. Knighton was found at this location and another man was also found shot. Both were taken to Tift Regional Medical Center where Knighton was pronounced dead. An autopsy was subsequently performed on Knighton at the GBI Regional Crime Lab in Macon.

Dunn is being held at the Tift County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If you have any information on this case, please contact the GBI regional investigative office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 or the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.