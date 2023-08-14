New Music Alert: Join AC/Rock Artist Jordan Asher On His Journey To The Summit With New Single 'Everest'
Nashville's New Motivational Summer Single is Available NowNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global touring artist Jordan Asher’s latest single, 'Everest', shares the universal human experience of striving for self-improvement. For Spatial Audio listeners, 'Everest' will feature a special Dolby Atmos mix with an enhanced immersive soundscape.
The single is written by Jordan, Joie Scott (Collin Raye, Shania Twain, and Jim Peterik) and Tabitha Fair (backing vocals for Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga). The motivational lyrics are backed by the skilled production of Noah Bruskin (Olivia Newton-John, John Farnham and P!NK), Daniel Xander (production for X Factor UK and Head of Music for TUFF.earth) and Alan Parsons (The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Ambrosia and The Hollies).
Stream 'Everest' now: https://songwhip.com/jordanasherhuffman/everest
Everest opens with lyrics which paint the picture of what it is like to struggle in pursuit of your goals. When you have slipped on the journey and are hanging from the cliff's edge, Jordan encourages you to hold on, look up at the end goal and savor the feeling once you get there. With an upbeat and inspiring contemporary melody, Everest is sure to be the motivational soundtrack of the summer.
"Life is a pilgrimage. Our journeys are separate, and our obstacles are our own, but the one thing we all have in common is the power to move forward and change our view. Everyone's version of 'Everest' is unique, but nothing is insurmountable. I want this song to inspire you to keep going, and I promise, you will make it to the top," says Jordan.
“Personally, I feel our song, Everest, sings to the seemingly insurmountable challenges we all face at times. Written from the heart, 'Everest' is a reminder that although the 'mountain' is different for each of us, the feeling of conquering it is always undeniably joyful. Go climb that mountain!” says co-writer Joie Scott, an Emmy award-winning songwriter with cuts by Collin Raye, Shania Twain and Jim Peterik (Eye Of The Tiger).
“Jordan’s latest offering is a soulful, hard-edged new song called Everest, which was produced, recorded, and mixed here at my studio ParSonics in Santa Barbara. The vocals were beautifully recorded at the world-famous Blackbird Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, perfectly capturing Jordan's heartfelt vocal performance. The song was written by Jordan with lyrics by Joie Scott, who has also worked with Jim Peterik of Survivor. It’s a really great feeling track captured perfectly with the help of arrangers and engineers Noah Bruskin and Daniel Xander. Check it out!” says co-producer Alan Parsons.
Preview 'Everest' below, and taste the adrenaline rush found at the peak:
Some chart their map for dreams that dare their soul
Some tie their ropes to rainbows to find that pot of gold
For me it’s getting somewhere I can barely breathe
When this heart gets beatin’ crazy, and it’s too good to believe
Singin..standin’ on that mountain top, the worlds right at your feet
The view is unbelievable, victory is so sweet
The journey’s cold and rugged
But think what you would have missed
One way or another ... Everybody’s got their Everest.
Jordan's music has already won over some of the best in the industry.
"In addition to being a beautiful soul, Jordan Asher’s music is direct ray of sunshine to your ears, heart and soul. His musicality is honest and delivers love and joy all around." – Franklin Vanderbilt (drummer for Stevie Wonder and Lennie Kravitz)
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Jordan the last decade. He brings a fresh take on melodic and lyrical ideas to bring any musical situation to life. A true talent.” – Danny Thompson (live and studio musician for Alan Parsons, Scott Weiland of Stone Temple Pilots)
"Jordan Asher is music heart and soul." – Michael Peterson (singer/songwriter with 15 global #1 hits, cut by Travis Tritt, Deniece Williams, Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles)
About Jordan Asher
Jordan Asher is an Adult Contemporary/Rock singer/songwriter based in Nashville. He is best known for his work with the Grammy award-winning producer, engineer, and performance artist Alan Parsons. In 2019, Asher appeared as a featured vocalist on tour with Parsons, both internationally and domestically, performing one of the charting hits from Parsons' new album, The Secret, which Asher is also a co-writer and featured vocalist on. Amongst Asher’s solo material, he also wrote and performed the title track 'The NeverEnding Show' for the live-in-concert DVD, Blu-ray and vinyl global release of “Alan Parsons Live In The Netherlands: The NeverEnding Show”.
Jordan graduated from the Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences with studies focused on sound engineering and record production. After graduation and time spent in the production environment, his inherent passion and love for singing became the forefront of his focus. After a year of cutting his teeth at East Iris Studio in Nashville, TN, Asher decided to move back to California where he and his best friend and renowned drummer Danny Thompson formed their own original band. Currently, Jordan works closely with producer Alan Parsons in his newly built state of the art studio ParSonics located in Southern California, where they are recording new material to be released. Jordan resides in Nashville with his wife Tabitha and their two cats.
