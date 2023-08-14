SPARC AI INC ANNOUNCES CORPORATE STRATEGY

TORONTO, CANADA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SPARC AI INC. (CSE: SPAI) (OTC: EGTTF) (Frankfurt: 5OV) (“SPAI” or the “Company”) announces its corporate strategy to commercializing its geospatial intellectual property.

SPARC AI is working to embed SPARC AI algorithms and modules into a microchip. The chip will provide a covert geospatial capability and can be installed in drones and UAV’s, fixed camera devices, motor vehicles, sensors and wearables. SPARC AI’s patented algorithms embedded in a chip will deliver unprecedented geospatial capability that is covert, scalable, fast and accurate. The solution will be ideal for military, surveillance, target acquisition, asset protection, and situational awareness.

SPARC AI is reviewing several chip vendors including Google’s Coral platform https://coral.ai/products to realize this opportunity. It is also exploring partnership opportunities to get to market quickly and cost effectively.

The SPARC AI chip can be sold via established distributors and resellers on a fix fee plus recurring revenue model.

The Company is also releasing its shareholder presentation here. A copy is also available on the Company’s website https://www.sparcai.co/investors.

The Company will provide further progress updates to the market.

For more information contact:

Anoosh Manzoori, CEO

SPARC AI INC.

Email: anoosh@shape.capital

Tel: 61.409 252 088

