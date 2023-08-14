Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,369 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,306 in the last 365 days.

Ferroglobe Reports Strong Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced financial results for the second quarter 2023.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Reported Q2-23 revenue of $456.4 million, up 14% over the prior quarter
  • Q2-23 adjusted EBITDA of $105.7 million, up 136% over the prior quarter
  • Improved Q2-23 adjusted EBITDA margin to 23.2% versus 11.2% in Q1-23
  • Q2-23 Adjusted EPS was $0.30 versus $0.05 in Q1-23
  • Gross debt was $400.1 million in Q2-23, flat versus the prior quarter and down $100 million from a year-ago quarter
  • Net debt declined to $37 million, down from $55 million in Q1-23 and $194 million in Q2-22
  • $100 million available from our ABL facility completely undrawn in Q2-23
  • Total cash increased to $363 million, up from $344 million in Q1-23 and $307 million in Q2-22

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS        

  • Executed a partial redemption of the 2025 Senior Notes on July 31, redeeming $150 million of the 9 3/8% Senior Secured Notes due in 2025, reducing annual interest expense by $14 million
  • Approaching net cash neutral - Lowest net debt in Company history
  • Continued improvement to balance sheet with cash increasing to $363 million and net debt declining to $37 million
  • The US recently added Silicon Metal as a critical material, highlighting its importance in the supply chain and reinforcing the onshoring opportunity for Ferroglobe  
  • Well-positioned to capitalize on strong long-term growth trends for high purity silicon metal used in the production of solar technology and batteries
  • Finalized our first long-term power agreement in Spain, enabling a partial resumption of Spanish operations while increasing renewable energy sourcing

Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to report strong second quarter sales growth and an EBITDA improvement of 136%, highlighting our resilience and ability to navigate effectively through this volatile pricing environment as our end markets remain under pressure. Equally importantly, our focus on strengthening our balance sheet has been effective as our cash and net debt positions reached their best levels in the Company’s history as of June 30. Subsequent to quarter-end, we continued our deleveraging efforts by redeeming $150 million of our Senior Secured Notes due in 2025.

“Recently, the US Department of Energy added Silicon Metal to its critical material list. This is a significant step, validating the onshoring trend and highlighting our opportunity in the US market.

“As expected, we finalized our first multi-year energy contract in Spain starting in 2024. This is an initial step in the process to sign additional contracts to further hedge our future energy needs. This contract provides us with access to 100% renewable energy at competitive rates and enables Ferroglobe to increase production in Spain.

“While end markets remain soft, our proactive energy strategy, combined with disciplined costs controls, is bolstering our performance in 2023. Hence, we are reiterating our guidance for the full year of adjusted EBITDA of $270 to $300 million,” concluded Dr. Levi.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   %   %   Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended   %
$,000 (unaudited) June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   Q/Q   Y/Y   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022   Y/Y
                                         
Sales $ 456,441     $ 400,868     $ 840,808     14%   (46%)   $ 857,309     $ 1,556,073     (45%)
Raw materials and energy consumption for production $ (229,077 )   $ (255,036 )   $ (369,749 )   9%   (32%)   $ (484,113 )   $ (710,304 )   (32%)
Energy consumption for production (PPA impact)   (23,193 )     23,193                                
Operating profit (loss) $ 62,846     $ 44,454     $ 265,298     41%   (76%)   $ 107,300     $ 476,428     (77%)
Operating margin   13.8 %     11.1 %     31.6 %             12.5 %     30.6 %    
Adjusted net income attributable to the parent $ 56,737     $ 7,807     $ 213,170     627%   (73%)   $ 64,922     $ 378,472     (83%)
Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.30     $ 0.05     $ 1.14             $ 0.34     $ 2.02      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 105,674     $ 44,767     $ 303,159     136%   (65%)   $ 150,441     $ 544,277     (72%)
Adjusted EBITDA margin   23.2 %     11.2 %     36.1 %             17.5 %     35.0 %    
Operating cash flow $ 23,572     $ 134,783     $ 164,818     (83%)   (86%)   $ 158,355     $ 230,726     (31%)
Free cash flow1 $ 939     $ 117,491     $ 151,109     (99%)   (99%)   $ 118,430     $ 207,892     (43%)
                                         
Working Capital $ 474,971     $ 582,344     $ 687,345     (18%)   (31%)   $ 474,971     $ 687,345     (31%)
Cash and Restricted Cash $ 363,181     $ 344,197     $ 306,511     6%   18%   $ 363,181     $ 306,511     18%
Adjusted Gross Debt2 $ 400,066     $ 399,723     $ 500,472     0%   (20%)   $ 400,066     $ 500,472     (20%)
Equity $ 823,595     $ 658,490     $ 637,710     25%   29%   $ 823,595     $ 637,710     29%

(1)  Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow plus investing cash flow
(2)  Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on factoring program and impact of leasing standard IFRS16 at June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 & June 30, 2022

Sales

Ferroglobe reported second quarter net sales of $456 million, an increase of 14% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 46% over Q2-22. The improvement over our prior quarter revenue is primarily attributable to higher volumes in our main products. The $56 million increase in sales over the prior quarter was primarily driven by silicon metal, which accounted for $35 million of the increase, and manganese-based alloys, which accounted for $16 million, partially offset by a decrease in silicon-based alloys, which accounted for $2 million.

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $252 million in the second quarter of 2023 versus $232 million in the prior quarter, an increase of 9%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 55% in the second quarter of 2023 versus 58% in the prior quarter. Excluding the PPA impact, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 50% of revenue in the second quarter, an improvement from 64% in the first quarter.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent

In the second quarter, net profit attributable to the parent was $32 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to a net profit attributable to the parent of $21 million, or $0.11 per diluted share in the first quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $106 million, an increase of 136% over first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $45 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins were 23% in the second quarter, up from 11% in the first quarter. The increase in second quarter adjusted EBITDA was driven by higher sales volumes and lower costs, which benefited from energy and CO2 compensation.

Total Cash

The total cash balance was $363 million as of June 30, 2023, up $19 million from $344 million as of March 31, 2023.

During the second quarter, we generated positive operating cash flow of $24 million, negative cash flow from investing activities of $23 million, and $19 million positive cash flow from financing activities.

Total Working Capital

Total working capital was $475 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease from $582 million at March 31, 2023. The $107 million decrease in working capital during the quarter was due to a decrease in trade and other receivables by $31 million, a decrease in inventories by $33 million, and an increase in trade and other payables by $44 million.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We continued to manage our working capital effectively during the quarter, reducing it by $107 million to $475 million with trade receivables, inventories and accounts payable all contributing. During the second quarter, we improved our net debt by $18 million to $37 million.

“In July, we further strengthened our balance sheet by redeeming $150 million of our 9 3/8% Senior Secured Notes, effectively reducing the outstanding note balance by half and lowering our annual interest expense by approximately $14 million. In less than 18 months, we have reduced gross debt by $270 million, from roughly $520 million to $250 million today, highlighting our strong cash flow generation.

“We are currently evaluating our next steps in managing our balance sheet as we contemplate optimal actions to maximize long-term shareholder value,” concluded Mrs. Garcia-Cos.        

Product Category Highlights

Silicon Metal

  Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended            Quarter Ended         Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   % Q/Q
 		  June 30, 2022   % Y/Y
 		  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022   % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:   50,651       36,942     37.1 %     62,988     (19.6 )%     87,593       119,337     (26.6 )%
Average selling price ($/MT):   3,855       4,351     (11.4 )%     5,649     (31.8 )%     4,064       5,603     (27.5 )%
                                               
Silicon Metal Revenue ($,000)   195,260       160,735     21.5 %     355,819     (45.1 )%     355,995       668,669     (46.8 )%
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA ($,000)   82,403       31,120     164.8 %     175,108     (52.9 )%     113,523       326,769     (65.3 )%
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Mgns   42.2 %     19.4 %           49.2 %           31.9 %     48.9 %      


Silicon metal revenue in the second quarter was $195 million, an increase of 21.5% over the prior quarter. The average realized price was down 11.4%, driven by lower market index pricing in the US and Europe. Total shipments increased due to the restart of our French operations as a result of our energy agreement. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal increased to $82 million during the second quarter, an increase of 164.8% compared with $31 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin in the quarter increased mainly driven by higher energy compensation and lower raw materials prices, primarily coal.

Silicon-Based Alloys

  Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended          Quarter Ended       Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   % Q/Q   June 30, 2022   % Y/Y   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022   % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:   49,457       49,100     0.7 %     57,658     (14.2 )%     98,557       115,252     (14.5 )%
Average selling price ($/MT):   2,697       2,756     (2.1 )%     4,097     (34.2 )%     2,726       3,889     (29.9 )%
                                         
Silicon-based Alloys Revenue ($,000)   133,386       135,320     (1.4 )%     236,225     (43.5 )%     268,706       448,171     (40.0 )%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000)   31,812       21,924     45.1 %     97,141     (67.3 )%     53,736       175,552     (69.4 )%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns   23.8 %     16.2 %         41.1 %         20.0 %     39.2 %    


Silicon-based alloy revenue in the second quarter was $133 million, a decrease of 1.4% over the prior quarter. Shipments remained broadly stable versus the prior quarter, while average realized selling prices slightly declined by 2.1% versus the previous quarter due to downward market prices partially offset by product mix improvement. Adjusted EBITDA for the silicon-based alloys portfolio increased to $32 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 45.1% compared with $22 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin increased in the quarter as a result of footprint optimization, shifting production to France with lower energy costs.

Manganese-Based Alloys

  Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended          Quarter Ended       Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   % Q/Q   June 30, 2022   % Y/Y   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022   % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:   62,573       46,867     33.5 %     97,007     (35.5 )%     109,440       172,089     (36.4 )%
Average selling price ($/MT):   1,248       1,316     (5.2 )%     1,986     (37.2 )%     1,277       1,959     (34.8 )%
                                         
Manganese-based Alloys Revenue ($,000)   78,091       61,677     26.6 %     192,656     (59.5 )%     139,768       337,189     (58.5 )%
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000)   1,065       2,043     (47.9 )%     32,871     (96.8 )%     3,108       53,242     (94.2 )%
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns   1.4 %     3.3 %         17.1 %         2.2 %     15.8 %    


Manganese-based alloy revenue in the second quarter was $78 million, an increase of 26.6% over the prior quarter. Average realized selling prices decreased by 5.2% linked to continued index price declines while total shipments increased 33.5% due to the resuming of operations in France and increased operations in Spain driven by lower energy prices. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio decreased to $1 million in the second quarter, a decrease of 47.9% compared with $2 million for the prior quarter. EBITDA margin in the quarter decreased as a result of a decline in the Manganese Spread.

Subsequent Events

Redemption of $150 million of its 9.375% Senior Secured Notes

On July 21, 2023 the Company announced that its subsidiary issuers of the 9.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) have given a notice of partial redemption of such Notes at 102.34375% of the principal amount plus accrued interest. The issuers elected to redeem an aggregate principal amount of $150 million of the Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest of approximately $14 million on July 31, 2023. The Notes were redeemed with cash on the balance sheet.

Conference Call

Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 8:30 AM, Eastern Time on August 15, 2023. Please dial-in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.

To join via phone:                                                                         
Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:        
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa07b56b2c46349bb8183571efe30a4a8
Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:                
A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:        
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d39f9hrr

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

This document may contain summarized, non-audited or non-GAAP financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, working capital as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net profit, adjusted profit per share, working capital, adjusted gross debt and net debt, are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Alex Rotonen, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig
Executive Director – Communications & Public Affairs
Email: corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com

 
 
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
                             
  Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended      Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023      March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Sales $ 456,441      $ 400,868     $ 840,808     $ 857,309     $ 1,556,073  
Raw materials and energy consumption for production   (229,077 )      (255,036 )     (369,749 )     (484,113 )     (710,304 )
Energy consumption for production (PPA impact)   (23,193 )     23,193                    
Other operating income   27,689        14,814       26,223       42,503       49,231  
Staff costs   (74,972 )      (67,543 )     (80,704 )     (142,515 )     (162,690 )
Other operating expense   (77,202 )      (54,145 )     (130,992 )     (131,347 )     (214,168 )
Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs   (16,452 )      (17,990 )     (20,185 )     (34,442 )     (41,294 )
Impairment (loss) gain   (887 )     246             (641 )      
Other gain (loss)   499       47       (103 )     546       (420 )
Operating profit   62,846       44,454       265,298       107,300       476,428  
Net finance (income) expense   (895 )      (10,980 )     (12,829 )     (11,875 )     (25,284 )
Exchange differences   (5,367 )      1,455       (7,882 )     (3,912 )     (12,275 )
Profit before tax   56,584        34,929       244,587       91,513       438,869  
Income tax (loss)   (20,520 )      (9,461 )     (59,529 )     (29,981 )     (103,024 )
Profit for the period   36,064       25,468       185,058       61,532       335,845  
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest   (4,156 )      (4,477 )     265       (8,633 )     641  
Profit attributable to the parent $ 31,908      $ 20,991     $ 185,323     $ 52,899     $ 336,486  
                              
                             
EBITDA $ 79,298     $ 62,444     $ 285,483     $ 141,742     $ 517,722  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 105,674     $ 44,767     $ 303,159     $ 150,441     $ 544,277  
                             
                             
Weighted average shares outstanding                            
Basic   187,872       187,873       187,441       187,873       187,424  
Diluted   190,174       189,629       188,538       189,914       188,567  
                             
Profit (loss) per ordinary share                            
Basic $ 0.17     $ 0.11     $ 0.99     $ 0.28     $ 1.80  
Diluted $ 0.17     $ 0.11     $ 0.98     $ 0.28     $ 1.78  


 
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
                       
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
  2023      2023      2022
ASSETS
Non-current assets                      
Goodwill $ 29,702     $ 29,702     $ 29,702  
Other intangible assets   125,403       223,447       111,797  
Property, plant and equipment   500,546       497,557       486,247  
Other non-current financial assets   14,175       14,702       14,186  
Deferred tax assets   8,683       7,123       7,136  
Non-current receivables from related parties   1,630       2,915       1,600  
Other non-current assets   19,633       19,297       18,218  
Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents   2,173       2,175       2,133  
Total non-current assets   701,945       796,918       671,019  
Current assets                      
Inventories   384,526       417,042       500,080  
Trade and other receivables   281,821       312,452       425,474  
Current receivables from related parties   2,726       2,728       2,675  
Current income tax assets   16,290       7,652       6,104  
Other current financial assets   2       2       3  
Other current assets   104,237       26,914       30,608  
Assets and disposal groups classified as held for sale   1,087       1,088       1,067  
Current restricted cash and cash equivalents   2,406       2,411       2,875  
Cash and cash equivalents   358,602       339,611       317,935  
Total current assets   1,151,697       1,109,900       1,286,821  
Total assets $ 1,853,642     $ 1,906,818     $ 1,957,840  
                       
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity $ 823,595     $ 658,490     $ 756,813  
Non-current liabilities                      
Deferred income   77,514       128,125       3,842  
Provisions   52,664       50,937       47,670  
Bank borrowings   15,354       15,590       15,774  
Lease liabilities   11,634       11,744       12,942  
Debt instruments   302,572       304,621       330,655  
Other financial liabilities   66,558       39,276       38,279  
Other Obligations   31,763       36,310       37,502  
Other non-current liabilities   137       22       12  
Deferred tax liabilities   34,265       35,272       35,854  
Total non-current liabilities   592,461       621,897       522,530  
Current liabilities                      
Provisions   55,935       146,501       145,507  
Bank borrowings   64,793       31,462       62,059  
Lease liabilities   7,551       7,492       8,929  
Debt instruments   11,668       4,688       12,787  
Other financial liabilities   12,500       43,950       60,382  
Financial Instruments         79,331        
Payables to related parties   2,521       2,377       1,790  
Trade and other payables   191,376       147,150       219,666  
Current income tax liabilities   3,494       48,326       53,234  
Other Obligations   13,589       18,790       9,580  
Other current liabilities   74,159       96,364       104,563  
Total current liabilities   437,586       626,431       678,497  
Total equity and liabilities $ 1,853,642     $ 1,906,818     $ 1,957,840  


 
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
                             
  Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:                            
Profit for the period $ 36,064     $ 25,468     $ 185,058     $ 61,532     $ 335,845  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit to net cash used by operating activities:                            
Income tax (benefit) expense   20,520       9,461       59,529       29,981       103,024  
Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs   16,452       17,990       20,185       34,442       41,294  
Net finance expense   895       10,980       12,829       11,875       25,284  
Exchange differences   5,367       (1,455 )     7,882       3,912       12,275  
Impairment losses   887       (246 )           641        
Net loss (gain) due to changes in the value of asset   (344 )     (25 )     (10 )     (369 )     (16 )
Gain on disposal of non-current assets   (161 )     (22 )           (183 )     302  
Share-based compensation   2,041       1,905       970       3,946       2,777  
Other adjustments   6             112       6       133  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities                            
(Increase) decrease in inventories   30,132       86,275       (59,568 )     116,407       (133,179 )
(Increase) decrease in trade receivables   29,326       118,714       (25,963 )     148,040       (147,730 )
Increase (decrease) in trade payables   19,169       (73,864 )     (10,959 )     (54,695 )     29,114  
Other   (61,617 )     (44,100 )     5,654       (105,717 )     (6,809 )
Income taxes paid   (75,165 )     (16,298 )     (30,901 )     (91,463 )     (31,588 )
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities   23,572       134,783       164,818       158,355       230,726  
Cash flows from investing activities:                            
Interest and finance income received   969       668       140       1,637       208  
Payments due to investments:                            
Other intangible assets   (940 )                 (940 )      
Property, plant and equipment   (22,662 )     (17,960 )     (13,855 )     (40,622 )     (23,048 )
Other               6             6  
Net cash (used) provided by investing activities   (22,633 )     (17,292 )     (13,709 )     (39,925 )     (22,834 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                            
Payment for debt and equity issuance costs               (100 )           (100 )
Proceeds from debt issuance                           (4,943 )
Repayment of debt instruments   (1,742 )     (26,283 )           (28,025 )      
Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings:                            
Borrowings   152,210       109,762       301,360       261,972       545,524  
Payments   (126,840 )     (141,900 )     (292,253 )     (268,740 )     (529,880 )
Amounts paid due to leases   (2,851 )     (2,247 )     (2,277 )     (5,098 )     (4,795 )
Proceeds from other financing liabilities                            
Other amounts received/(paid) due to financing activities         (17,377 )     (19,119 )     (17,377 )     19,179  
Interest paid   (1,721 )     (18,192 )     (2,376 )     (19,913 )     (37,175 )
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities   19,056       (96,237 )     (14,765 )     (77,181 )     (12,190 )
Total net cash flows for the period   19,995       21,254       136,344       41,249       195,702  
Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents   344,197       322,943       176,022       322,943       116,663  
Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currencies   (1,011 )           (5,855 )     (1,011 )     (5,854 )
Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 363,181     $ 344,197     $ 306,511     $ 363,181     $ 306,511  
Cash from continuing operations   358,602       339,611       304,434       358,602       304,434  
Current/Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents   4,579       4,586       2,077       4,579       2,077  
Cash and restricted cash in the statement of financial position $ 363,181     $ 344,197     $ 306,511     $ 363,181     $ 306,511  


Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

  Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Profit attributable to the parent $ 31,908     $ 20,991     $ 185,323     $ 52,899     $ 336,486  
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest   4,156       4,477       (265 )     8,633       (641 )
Income tax expense   20,520       9,461       59,529       29,981       103,024  
Net finance expense   895       10,980       12,829       11,875       25,284  
Exchange differences   5,367       (1,455 )     7,882       3,912       12,275  
Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs   16,452       17,990       20,185       34,442       41,294  
EBITDA   79,298       62,444       285,483       141,742       517,722  
Impairment   887       (246 )           641        
Restructuring and termination costs               3,406             9,315  
New strategy implementation   (77 )     2,049       14,270       1,972       17,240  
Subactivity   2,373       3,713             6,086        
PPA Energy   23,193       (23,193 )                  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 105,674     $ 44,767     $ 303,159     $ 150,441     $ 544,277  


Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

  Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Profit attributable to the parent $ 31,908     $ 20,991     $ 185,323     $ 52,899     $ 336,486  
Tax rate adjustment   5,469       (599 )     13,498       5,639       20,429  
Impairment   651       (175 )           470        
Restructuring and termination costs               2,765             7,562  
New strategy implementation   (57 )     1,459       11,584       1,447       13,995  
Subactivity   1,742       2,644             4,467        
PPA Energy   17,024       (16,513 )                    
Adjusted profit attributable to the parent $ 56,737     $ 7,807     $ 213,170     $ 64,922     $ 378,472  


Adjusted diluted profit per share:

  Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended      Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Diluted profit per ordinary share $ 0.17     $ 0.11     $ 0.98     $ 0.28     $ 1.78  
Tax rate adjustment   0.03       (0.00 )     0.08       0.03       0.12  
Impairment   0.00       (0.00 )           0.00        
Restructuring and termination costs               0.02             0.04  
New strategy implementation   (0.00 )     0.01       0.06       0.01       0.08  
Subactivity   0.01       0.01             0.02        
PPA Energy   0.09       (0.09 )                    
Adjusted diluted profit per ordinary share $ 0.30     $ 0.05     $ 1.14     $ 0.34     $ 2.02  

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Ferroglobe Reports Strong Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more