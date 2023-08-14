Saint Johnsbury- Agg Domestic

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:23A4005975

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel

STATION: VSP- Saint Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME:08/14/23 @ 1139 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2243 VT Route 114, Newark, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Brianna Santiago

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/14/23 at approximately 1139 hours, the Vermont State police were contacted reference a concern for a physical altercation between a couple at 2243 VT Route 114, Newark, VT. After the investigation was completed, it was determined that Santiago was the aggressor and physical in the altercation. Santiago was taken into custody and processed at the Saint Johnsbury State Police Barracks.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/15/23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: Released on Conditions

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

