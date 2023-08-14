Saint Johnsbury- Agg Domestic
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A4005975
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel
STATION: VSP- Saint Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME:08/14/23 @ 1139 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2243 VT Route 114, Newark, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Brianna Santiago
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/14/23 at approximately 1139 hours, the Vermont State police were contacted reference a concern for a physical altercation between a couple at 2243 VT Route 114, Newark, VT. After the investigation was completed, it was determined that Santiago was the aggressor and physical in the altercation. Santiago was taken into custody and processed at the Saint Johnsbury State Police Barracks.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/15/23 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: Released on Conditions
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trp. Chad Weikel (321)
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802) 748-3111
(802) 748-1585 (Fax)
Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov