Splash Beverage Group Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Quarterly Revenues Rise 15%, Six Month Revenues Rise 31%
Quarterly Gross Profit Increase 32%
Six Month Gross Profit Increases 34%

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today reported financial results for the second quarter period ended June 30, 2023. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commissions (the “SEC”), contains additional information, and is posted at https://splashbeveragegroup.com/.

Second Quarter Financial Performance

  • Net revenues for the second quarter period ending June 30, 2023, were $5.2 million compared to $4.5 million in the prior year period, an increase of 15% over the prior year period. For the six-month period, revenues reached $11.0 million compared to $8.4 million in the prior year period and an increase of 31%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to increased sales from our B2B and B2C e-commerce platform, Qplash, which reflected an increase in territory coverage, new products and larger purchases per customer.   In the six-month period, overall e-commerce sales increased 43% over the prior year period and the beverage business increased 7%.
  • Gross profit for the second quarter period ending June 30, 2023, was $1.7 million compared to $1.3 million in the prior year period. Gross margin in the second quarter of 32% was a 90-basis point improvement over the prior year period, with cost efficiencies and product mix driving the improvements. Six-month gross profit was $3.5 million compared to $2.6 million in the prior year period, a 34.6% increase.
  • TapouT Energy Drink launched towards the end of the second quarter as the Company eyes second half impact.
  • The second quarter net loss was $5.6 million compared to $5.7 million in the prior year period. Increases in freight cost, amazon fees, marketing expenses and salary and wages in 2023 to support the revenue growth impact loses in the quarter.  
  • As of June 30, 2023, the company had total cash and cash equivalents of $903,235, compared with $4.4 million at December 31, 2022
  • Subsequently the Company has raised additional $2.7 Million from legacy investors and entered into a favorable credit facility agreement for $10 million.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “Our 2023 second quarter results reflect the strengths that we are developing as we grow the business as well as some of the challenges that inevitably emerge in growth businesses. Our Qplash platform, which has increased 43% in the first half of the year compared to last year, is developing very nicely on both a B2B and B2C basis and is now expanding to select international markets. We look for continued contributions from that business. Our quarterly beverage revenues were down slightly in the second quarter, but we attribute that to buying patterns of distributors which can have an impact of timing of sales. The first half beverage sales increased modestly at 7% overall, so we expect a greater upward trend the second half of the year. The beverage business generally “stair steps” it’s way to growth … you focus on distribution, support those new placements with marketing and the cycle starts over again. In total, we are where we believe we are supposed to be.”

  
“Subsequent to the second quarter reporting period,” Nistico continued, “We disclosed an additional $2.7 million raise from existing investors and a $10 million credit facility which will not only provide us with needed growth capital, but also allows us to withdraw the much larger $200 million shelf offering which has been the source of some investor concern. We remain committed to executing a business plan that relies on 4 key pillars for success. We have a strong management team, we have a diverse portfolio of brands that match consumer trends, our marketing strategy continues to yield new distribution agreements and retail authorizations, and we have the financial flexibility we need. We look forward to the second half of 2023.”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.
Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution. 

For more information visit:
www.SplashBeverageGroup.com
www.copadivino.com
www.drinksalttequila.com
www.pulpo-loco.com
www.tapoutdrinks.com

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact Information:
Splash Beverage Group
Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com
954-745-5815

Splash Beverage Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022


                 
    June 30,
2023		   December 31, 2022
Assets     (unaudited)          
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 903,235     $ 4,431,745  
Accounts receivable, net     1,954,508       1,812,110  
Prepaid expenses     397,025       348,036  
Inventory     3,447,292       3,721,307  
Other receivables     192,942       344,376  
Total current assets     6,895,002       10,657,574  
                 
Non-current assets:                
Deposit   $ 49,431     $ 49,290  
Goodwill     256,823       256,823  
Intangible assets, net     4,662,054       4,851,377  
Investment in Salt Tequila USA, LLC     250,000       250,000  
Operating lease right of use asset     595,913       750,042  
Property and equipment, net     423,844       489,597  
Total non-current assets     6,238,065       6,647,129  
                 
Total assets   $ 13,133,067     $ 17,304,703  
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
                 
Liabilities:                
Current liabilities                
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 3,307,836     $ 3,383,187  
Liability to issue shares           91,800  
Operating lease liabilities - current     230,945       268,749  
Notes payable, current portion     4,272,014       1,080,257  
Shareholder advances     200,000        
Due to related party     250,000        
Accrued interest payable     300,658       141,591  
Total current liabilities     8,561,453       4,965,584  
                 
Long-term liabilities:                
Notes payable     236,657       2,536,319  
Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent     364,959       480,666  
Total long-term liabilities     601,616       3,016,985  
                 
Total liabilities     9,163,069       7,982,569  
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued            
Common Stock, $0.001 par, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 42,802,186 shares issued, 42,802,186 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 41,085,520 shares issued, 41,085,520 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022     42,802       41,086  
Additional paid in capital     125,635,624       121,632,547  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (37,854 )     (20,472 )
Accumulated deficit     (121,670,574 )     (112,331,027 )
Total stockholders’ equity     3,969,998       9,322,134  
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 13,133,067     $ 17,304,703  


Splash Beverage Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022


                                 
    Three months ended June 30   Six months ended June 30,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
Net revenues     5,194,951         4,498,940         11,017,678       8,425,514  
Cost of goods sold     (3,417,868 )       (3,149,275   )     (7,479,096 )     (5,784,701 )
Gross profit     1,777,083         1,349,665         3,538,582       2,640,813  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Contracted services     331,297         327,302         712,302       758,848  
Salary and wages     1,364,136         1,131,612         2,598,263       1,917,263  
Non-cash share-based compensation     641,097         2,772,369         856,857       5,342,494  
Other general and administrative     2,919,533         2,282,471         5,568,234       4,963,853  
Sales and marketing     742,369         665,059         1,479,196       1,171,455  
Total operating expenses     5,998,432         7,178,813         11,214,852       14,153,913  
                                 
Loss from continuing operations     (4,221,349 )       (5,829,148   )     (7,676,270 )     (11,513,100 )
                                 
Other income/(expense):                                
Interest income     1,320         2,709         1,320       2,709  
Interest expense     (172,641 )       (73,471   )     (339,762 )     (159,350 )
Other Income/Expense     (90,585 )               49,819       (1 )
Amortization of debt discount     (1,126,994 )               (1,374,655 )      
Total other income/(expense)     (1,388,900 )       (70,762   )     (1,663,278 )     (156,642 )
                                 
Provision for income taxes                            
                                 
Net loss from continuing operations, net of tax     (5,610,249 )       (5,899,910   )     (9,339,548 )     (11,669,742 )
                                 
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax             25,421               (199,154 )
                                 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations             115,632               115,632  
                                 
Income of discontinued operations             141,053               (83,522 )
                                 
Net loss   $ (5,610,249 )   $   (5,758,857   )   $ (9,339,548 )   $ (11,753,264 )
                                 
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)                                
Foreign currency translation loss     (15,774 )               (17,382 )      
                                 
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)   $ (5,626,023 )   $   (5,758,857   )   $ (9,356,930 )   $ (11,753,264 )
                                 
(Loss) per share - continuing operations                                
Basic and diluted   $ (0.13 )     $ (0.16 )     $ (0.22 )   $ (0.32 )
                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - continuing operations                                
Basic and diluted     42,058,047         36,675,323         41,575,470       35,935,972  


