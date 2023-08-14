PrairieSky Announces Leadership Change

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX: PSK) ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") today announced the departure of Cameron Proctor, Chief Operating Officer, from the Company.

"I want to extend my gratitude to Cam for his leadership and contributions to PrairieSky throughout his nine years at the Company," said Andrew Phillips, President & Chief Executive Officer. "Cam was instrumental in executing our strategy and has been committed to the Company's success. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

PrairieSky anticipates a smooth transition and will take time to review its current needs and priorities, including adding further depth to the leadership team for the next stage of our development.

ABOUT PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD.

PrairieSky is a royalty company, generating royalty production revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating funds from operations and that represent the largest and most consolidated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

