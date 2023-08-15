Transitioning from Regional Supply to Spandex: A Common Journey of Innovation and Growth

I had this strong feeling that there was a better way of doing things and that we could improve the industry. That was the starting point.” — Charles Dobson, Founder

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After 75 years of dedicated service to the sign making, graphics, and vehicle wrapping markets as Regional Supply, the company embarks on a new era while preserving its legacy of excellence. The transition to "Spandex" not only aligns the company's identity with its global presence but also signifies its continued commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovation.

Founded in 1976 with a vision to revolutionize the industry, Spandex has emerged as a trailblazer under the visionary leadership of its founder, Charlie Dobson. Charlie Dobson's journey into the world of visual communication began with a spark of inspiration that ignited a passion to redefine industry norms. Armed with a vision to bring a fresh perspective and innovative solutions, Dobson founded Spandex, embarking on a journey that would not only shape the company's future but also influence the entire visual communication sector. In his own words, "I had this strong feeling that there was a better way of doing things and that we could improve the industry. That was the starting point."

The path to success was not without its challenges. Dobson recounts the early days of Spandex when resources were limited, and he faced skepticism from some quarters. However, these hurdles only fueled his determination to drive change. "In the early days, people would say, 'What do you want to get into that business for? It's so small, it's so specialized.' But I saw it as a challenge."

With a clear vision and an innate ability to recognize opportunities, Dobson set out to disrupt the status quo. Spandex introduced innovative products and services that quickly gained traction, positioning the company as a trailblazer in the visual communication industry. Dobson's belief in the power of innovation and his drive to exceed customer expectations became the driving force behind Spandex's growth.

As Dobson reflects on the journey, he emphasizes the significance of adaptability and embracing change. "One of the things that's key is the ability to adapt. To react to changes in technology and the marketplace." This adaptive mindset allowed Spandex to evolve and stay ahead of the curve, especially in a rapidly changing industry.

Spandex's success story is also closely intertwined with its commitment to delivering exceptional customer service. Dobson's dedication to exceeding customer expectations has been a cornerstone of the company's philosophy. "Our success comes from being able to offer a comprehensive range of solutions, backed by a knowledgeable team that can help customers make the best choices for their needs," Dobson explains. This dedication to customer satisfaction has not only garnered loyalty but has also set Spandex apart as a trusted partner in the industry.

The journey of Spandex took a significant turn when it became part of the Spandex Group, expanding its global reach and impact. This transition marked a pivotal moment, aligning the company's growth with its dedication to innovation and customer-centricity. With operations spanning 19 countries and an extensive online presence, Spandex has effectively harnessed its global network while retaining a personalized touch in its interactions.

In recent years, Spandex has further amplified its commitment to customers by offering a wide range of high-quality products from leading manufacturers, including 3M, Avery Dennison, ORAFOL, ImagePerfect, Roland, Epson, HP, and many more. This diverse portfolio underscores Spandex's dedication to providing comprehensive solutions to professionals engaged in signs, displays, digital prints, specialty graphics, vehicle wraps, and beyond.

As the industry continues to evolve, Spandex remains at the forefront of innovation. The launch of the new website exemplifies the company's dedication to enhancing customer experiences. The refreshed web shop boasts advanced search and filtering capabilities, a shop-by-brand feature, news and blog sections, printer profiles, and other valuable resources. This new platform underscores Spandex's commitment to empowering customers with convenient access to information and products.

Despite the changes and growth, Spandex's core values and commitment to excellence remain unchanged. The company's guiding principle, as articulated by founder Charlie Dobson, is rooted in a passion to solve challenges and contribute positively to the industry. "It's about helping customers solve problems and creating solutions that make a difference," Dobson affirms.

Transitioning from its former name, Regional Supply, to Spandex, the company has embarked on a new chapter while retaining its legacy of exceptional service and innovation. The change aligns the company's brand identity with its global presence, ensuring a seamless transition for valued customers. Spandex's dedication to delivering outstanding service, coupled with its rich history and founder's vision, positions the company for continued growth and success.

To those seeking a deeper understanding of the journey that shaped Spandex, Charlie Dobson's perspective is eloquently captured in his own words. The article titled ["The Story of Spandex by Founder Charlie Dobson"](https://insight.spandex.com/us/the-story-of-spandex-by-founder-charlie-dobson/) provides insights into the visionary's thoughts on the past, present, and future of the company.

Spandex's journey of innovation and growth is a story of transformation, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to customer success. As the company continues to evolve, it remains firmly grounded in its mission to shape the future of visual communication, one innovation at a time.

About Spandex (formerly Regional Supply)

--------------------

Spandex is a leading US supplier specializing in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, as well as a wide variety of plastics users. With an extensive inventory of over 10,000 items, our range includes vinyl, inks, neon, plastic sheets, transformers, screens, and lamps. We are dedicated to ensuring customer satisfaction and strive to keep our clients informed about the latest industry technology and knowledge through hands-on educational classes covering various subjects and products.

As part of the Spandex family, we have established enduring relationships with our customers by providing exceptional technical support, daily delivery services, and the dedicated assistance of a knowledgeable sales staff. Our guiding principle, as articulated by founder Art Mendenhall, is to be "in business to solve people's problems." With a commitment to excellence and reliability, Spandex is proud to be the trusted partner for professionals in the sign and graphics, wrapping, and architectural markets.

To learn more about our comprehensive range of products and services, please visit www.spandex.us, email support@spandex.com, or call (800) 365-8920.