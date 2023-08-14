Le Boat’s announces its expansion in Canada- The Trent Severn Waterway
Le Boat’s announces its expansion in Canada- The Trent Severn WaterwayPALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Le Boat has revealed plans to expand on the Trent Severn Waterway for 2024 and cruises are now on sale for the 2024 boating season.
Le Boat is Europe’s largest boat rental company will be launching on the Trent Severn Waterway with a fleet of 8 Luxury Horizon Cruisers and their base will be located at Horseshoe Bay Marine.
‘We cannot wait for May 2024 when we open our next Canadian Base on the Historical Trent Severn Waterway at Horseshoe Bay Marina. Our customers have been asking when we will be offer luxury boat rental vacation on the Trent Severn Waterway and we are excited to give them what they have been waiting for, said Lisa McLean, North American Marketing Manager and Head of Canada Development’. Our Le Boat customers will be in awe at the beautiful Ontario landscapes and pristine waterways as the experience the infamous Lift Locks in Peterborough and cruise Kawartha Lakes Region.
Le Boat predicts that their newest cruising ground will attract new customers from the Greater Toronto area, Quebec, the United States and current base of international traveller German, France, UK, Ireland, Australia and Souths Africa.
Le Boat’s will have a fleet of 8 premier Horizon Cruisers on the waterway in their first year of operation and boats range in size from 2 bedroom to 4 bedrooms and will offer several suggested cruises route from their new base located at Horseshoe Bay Marina, located in Peterborough, Ont. Pricing starts at $2800 CND for a week on a Horizon 1 Cruisers that sleeps up to 5 people. Travellers can choose a 3-6 night short break or a 7-10+ night vacation wherein their will eat, sleep and live on board Le Boat’s luxury houseboat as they captain the boat themselves and cruise the waterways. No Boat license or prior boating experience required- the experienced Le Boat Base Team will teaches you everything you need to know to Captain the boat yourself.
Take advantage of Le Boat ‘s 2024 Early Booking offers to book the Trent-Severn waterway before Sept 3, 2023 to save up to 15% on your 2024 cruise plus take advantage of Le Boat Boat’s Lowest Price Guarantee on all 2024 departures.
To help with trip planning, Le Boat does provide their customers with sample cruising routes and recommendation and key highlights of what they can see and do along their waterway.
Suggested itineraries would include a Cruise north towards Peterborough to Bobcaygeon
• Check in at the Le Boat base in Horseshoe Bay Marina and cruise towards Young's Point and experience the Peterborough Lift Lock, a National Historic Site. This 120-year-old lift lock is the highest hydraulic lift lock in North America and stands 19.8 meters high.
• Cruise picturesque lakes and rivers to its lush forests as you arrive in the charming town of Lakefield.
• Enjoy the tall pines and granite shores of Stony Lake and continue your cruise towards beautiful Burleigh Falls.
• Discover the beauty of Kawartha Lakes to Buckhorn, named for the collection of deer antlers which were displayed on the outside walls of the original sawmill in the area.
• Continue Cruise to Bobcaygeon, a charming village situated on the shores of Pigeon Lake. Dock at Bobcaygeon Harbour and explore the town, full of quaint and unique shops, eateries, and lots to see and do.
• Visit the scenic town of Fenelon Falls, known as the “Jewel of the Kawarthas” you will find an eclectic mix of antique stores, gift shops, coffee houses and of course Lock 34 – located on its own island.
A second option for Le Boat customers to do a return trip cruising south toward the historical town of Trenton.
• Cruise south along the Otonabee River to Rice Lake, visit the small village of Hastings,
• Cruise to Campbellford. Le Boaters will have time to explore this charming community, visit the iconic Millennium Trail Suspension Bridge or stop for a selfie at the World’s Biggest ‘Toonie’.
• Just after Campbellford, boaters will get a chance to explore some truly beautiful natural scenery of the Trent-Severn Waterway and Parks Canada Oasis pods located between Locks 10 and 9.
• Cruise to Trenton which is set along the Bay of Quintes and marks the entry point to Trent Severn Waterway (TSW) from Lake Ontario and the southern end of our cruising area. Known for its military ties, Trenton is also home to the National Air Force Museum of Canada exhibits over 30 aircraft and dedicated to preserving the history of the Royal Canadian Airforce.
Le Boat’s Trent-Severn Waterway Cruising Grounds
For suggested itineraries and more information visit https://www.leboat.ca/en/boating-holidays/canada/trent-severn
For more information, visit www.leboat.com or for booking information call 1-800-734-5491.
Media contact: Arnelle@arnellekendallinternational.com or (561) 789-8286.
About Le Boat
Le Boat, a leader in boat rental holidays in Europe, has more than 50 years of experience in the industry. With 950 boats stationed at a network of over 33 different departure bases across eight European countries, Le Boat arrived in Canada in 2018 and now has a local fleet of 32 boats available for rental on Ontario’s UNESCO Rideau Canal. With no boat licence or previous boating experience required, Le Boat shows you how to captain your boat at your own pace on a flexible itinerary. Boats range in size from one to five cabins (sleeping up to 12 people), and travellers can choose a 3-6 night short boating break or a 7-10+ night holiday. Le Boat’s luxury Horizon Cruiser boat rentals come with bow and stern thrusters, fully equipped kitchens, fresh linens and bedding, a top deck sun deck with lounge area, BBQ hot plate & much more! Le Boat is a proud Rainbow Registered company. For more information visit www.leboat.com or call 1-800-734-5491.
About the Trent Severn Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site
The Trent Severn Waterway is located in central Ontario's cottage country region and is a 386km (241 miles) waterway, first opened in 1922 to connect Lake Ontario and Georgian Bay. Today Parks Canada maintains and operates this historic lock system as a perennial destination for recreational boaters and paddlers, and a home to the many people who live, work, and play along this National Historical Site.
• The Canal is connected by 44 locks, including 37 conventional locks, two sets of flight locks, hydraulic lift locks at Peterborough and Kirkfield, and a marine railway at Big Chute which transports boats between the upper and lower sections of the Severn.
• The system also includes 39 swing bridges and spans 4,500 kilometres (2,796 mi) of shoreline and over 500 square kilometres (193 sq mi) of water
