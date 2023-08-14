Submit Release
FlexShopper, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and payment solution provider for underserved consumers, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 vs. Quarter Ended June 30, 2022:

  • Total fundings decreased 11.0% to $27.5 million from $30.9 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing 32.7% from $19.9 to $13.4 million, loan participations decreasing 99.1% from $11.0 million to $0.1 million, and loan originations increasing from $0 to $14.0 million

  • Total net lease and loan revenues and fees decreased 32.9% to $24.5 million from $36.5 million  

  • Gross profit decreased 52.0% to $8.4 million from $17.5 million 
     
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 95.3% to $0.3 million compared to 6.4 million  

  • Net loss of $5.3 million compared with net income of $14.4 million  

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(6.3) million, or $(0.22) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $13.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share

Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs. Six Months Ended June 30, 2022:

  • Total fundings increased 6.8% to $54.9 million from $51.4 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing 26,5% from $36.2 million to $26.6 million, loan participations decreased 98.0% from $15.2 million to $0.3 million, and loan originations increasing from $0 to $28 million
      
  • Total net lease and loan revenues and fees decreased 15.6% to $55.3 million from $65.5 million  

  • Gross profit decreased 18.2.% to $22.0 million from $26.9 million  

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 6.3% to $6.7 million compared to 6.3 million  

  • Net loss of $5.5 million compared with net income of $12 million 

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(7.5) million, or $(0.34) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $10.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share 

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Conference call

Date: Monday August 14, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Domestic callers: (877) 407-2988
International callers: +1 (201) 389-0923

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=dtM9EZ6E 

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link:

https://hd.choruscall.com/InComm/?callme=true&passcode=13730035&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.


FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

    For the three months ended
June 30, 		    For the six months ended
June 30, 		 
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
                         
Revenues:                        
Lease revenues and fees, net   $ 22,906,843     $ 30,468,476     $ 47,621,001     $ 58,234,788  
Loan revenues and fees, net of changes in fair value     1,625,193       6,079,675       7,696,810       7,268,599  
Total revenues     24,532,036       36,548,151       55,317,811       65,503,387  
                                 
Costs and expenses:                                
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise     14,485,417       18,207,305       29,831,205       37,367,916  
Loan origination costs and fees     1,655,424       804,228       3,489,051       1,229,741  
Marketing     1,488,578       3,770,820       2,587,767       5,784,935  
Salaries and benefits     2,976,008       3,014,920       5,702,898       5,979,362  
Operating expenses     5,957,932       5,748,286       11,585,640       11,421,488  
Total costs and expenses     26,563,359       31,545,559       53,196,561       61,783,442  
                                 
Operating (loss)/ income     (2,031,323 )     5,002,592       2,121,250       3,719,945  
                                 
Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs     (4,568,557 )     (2,347,838 )     (9,099,884 )     (4,305,906 )
(Loss)/ income before income taxes     (6,599,880 )     2,654,754       (6,978,634 )     (585,961 )
Benefit from income taxes     1,302,225       11,734,467       1,450,764       12,594,247  
Net (loss)/ income     (5,297,655 )     14,389,221       (5,527,870 )     12,008,286  
                                 
Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares     (992,493 )     (609,777 )     (1,964,726 )     (1,219,554 )
Net (loss)/ income attributable to common and Series 1 Convertible Preferred shareholders   $ (6,290,148 )     13,779,444       (7,492,596 )     10,788,732  
                                 
Basic and diluted (loss)/ income per common share:                                
Basic   $ (0.22 )   $ 0.63     $ (0.34 )   $ 0.49  
Diluted   $ (0.22 )   $ 0.51     $ (0.34 )   $ 0.42  
                                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES:                                
Basic     28,923,393       21,605,234       21,751,807       21,576,312  
Diluted     28,923,393       27,898,824       21,751,807       28,193,268  


FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    June 30,     December 31,  
    2023     2022  
    (unaudited)        
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS:            
Cash   $ 6,372,699     $ 6,051,713  
Restricted cash     6,285       121,636  
Lease receivables, net     39,227,399       35,540,043  
Loan receivables at fair value     25,105,046       32,932,504  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     3,068,559       3,489,136  
Lease merchandise, net     24,597,836       31,550,441  
Total current assets     98,377,824       109,685,473  
                 
Property and equipment, net     8,830,978       8,086,862  
Right of use asset, net     1,324,953       1,406,270  
Intangible assets, net     14,276,231       15,162,349  
Other assets, net     1,832,175       1,934,728  
Deferred tax asset, net     13,471,568       12,013,828  
Total assets   $ 138,113,729     $ 148,289,510  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Accounts payable   $ 4,005,219     $ 6,511,943  
Accrued payroll and related taxes     299,741       310,820  
Promissory notes to related parties, including accrued interest     1,207,798       1,209,455  
Accrued expenses     2,386,547       3,988,093  
Lease liability - current portion     228,358       208,001  
Total current liabilities     8,127,663       12,228,312  
Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of unamortized issuance costs of $211,516 at June 30, 2023 and $352,252 at December 31, 2022     80,943,484       80,847,748  
Promissory notes to related parties, net of unamortized issuance costs of $879,348 at June 30, 2023 and $0 at December 31, 2022 and net of current portion     9,870,652       10,750,000  
Promissory note related to acquisition, net of discount of $1,046,551 at June 30, 2023 and $1,165,027 at December 31, 2022     3,133,617       3,158,471  
Loan payable under Basepoint credit agreement, net of unamortized issuance costs of $112,197 at June 30, 2023     7,300,408       -  
Purchase consideration payable related to acquisition     -       8,703,684  
Lease liabilities, net of current portion     1,447,788       1,566,622  
Total liabilities     110,823,612       117,254,837  
                 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 170,332 shares at $5.00 stated value     851,660       851,660  
Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value     21,952,000       21,952,000  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value - authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,752,304 shares at June 30, 2023 and 21,750,804 shares at December 31, 2022     2,176       2,176  
Additional paid in capital     41,602,734       39,819,420  
Accumulated deficit     (37,118,453 )     (31,590,583 )
Total stockholders’ equity     27,290,117       31,034,673  
    $ 138,113,729     $ 148,289,510  


Non-GAAP Measures

We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased merchandise), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.

Key performance metrics for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

    Three months ended
June 30, 		             
    2023     2022     $ Change     % Change  
Gross Profit:                  
Gross lease billings and fees   $ 32,501,656     $ 39,596,845     $ (7,095,189 )     (17.9 )
Provision for doubtful accounts     (10,847,413 )     (15,732,876 )     4,885,463       (31.1 )
Gain on sale of lease receivables     1,252,600       6,604,507       (5,351,907 )     (81.0 )
Net lease billing and fees   $ 22,906,843     $ 30,468,476     $ (7,561,633 )     (24.8 )
Loan revenues and fees     3,446,893       3,098,400       348,493       11.2  
Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable     (1,821,700 )     2,981,275       (4,802,975 )     (161.1 )
Net loan revenues   $ 1,625,193     $ 6,079,675     $ (4,454,482 )     (73.3 )
Total revenues   $ 24,532,036     $ 36,548,151     $ (12,016,115 )     (32.9 )
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise     (14,485,417 )     (18,207,305 )     3,721,888       (20.4 )
Loans origination costs and fees     (1,655,424 )     (804,228 )     (851,196 )     105.8  
Gross profit   $ 8,391,195     $ 17,536,618     $ (9,145,423 )     (52.2 )
Gross profit margin     34 %     48 %                


    Three months ended
June 30, 		             
    2023     2022     $ Change     % Change  
Adjusted EBITDA:                        
Net (loss)/ income   $ (5,297,655 )   $ 14,389,221     $ (19,686,876 )     (136.8 )
Income taxes     (1,302,225 )     (11,734,467 )     10,432,242       (88.9 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs     111,807       56,283       55,524       98.7  
Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition     59,238             59,238          
Other amortization and depreciation     1,884,544       1,122,263       762,281       67.9  
Interest expense     4,397,513       2,291,555       2,105,958       91.9  
Stock-based compensation     443,800       257,476       186,324       72.4  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 297,022     $ 6,382,331     $ (6,085,309 )     (95.3 )

Key performance metrics for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

    Six months ended
June 30, 		             
    2023     2022     $ Change     % Change  
Gross Profit:                  
Gross lease billings and fees   $ 66,756,740     $ 79,194,274     $ (12,437,534 )     (15.7 )
Provision for doubtful accounts     (22,085,828 )     (27,563,993 )     5,478,165       (19.9 )
Gain on sale of lease receivables     2,950,089       6,604,507       (3,654,418 )     (55.3 )
Net lease billing and fees   $ 47,621,001     $ 58,234,788     $ (10,613,787 )     (18.2 )
Loan revenues and fees     8,533,858       4,810,748       3,723,110       77.4  
Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable     (837,048 )     2,457,851       (3,294,899 )     (134.1 )
Net loan revenues   $ 7,696,810     $ 7,268,599     $ 428,211       5.9  
Total revenues   $ 55,317,811     $ 65,503,387     $ (10,185,576 )     (15.5 )
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise     (29,831,205 )     (37,367,916 )     7,536,711       (20.2 )
Loans origination costs and fees     (3,489,051 )     (1,229,741 )     (2,259,310 )     183.7  
Gross profit   $ 21,997,555     $ 26,905,730     $ (4,908,175 )     (18.2 )
Gross profit margin     40 %     41 %                


    Six months ended
June 30, 		             
    2023     2022     $ Change     % Change  
Adjusted EBITDA:                        
Net (loss)/ income   $ (5,527,870 )   $ 12,008,286     $ (17,536,156 )     (146.0 )
Income taxes     (1,450,764 )     (12,594,247 )     11,143,483       (88.5 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs     182,174       106,886       75,288       70.4  
Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition     118,476             118,174          
Other amortization and depreciation     3,710,703       2,059,323       1,651,380       80.2  
Interest expense     8,799,234       4,199,020       4,600,214       109.6  
Stock-based compensation     864,548       562,705       301,843       53.6  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 6,696,501     $ 6,341,973     $ 354,226       5.6  

The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above table as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) is a financial technology company that provides electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to underserved consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its patented e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com). FlexShopper also provides LTO and loan technology platforms to a growing number of retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers without access to traditional financing.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Contact:

FlexShopper, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@flexshopper.com

FlexShopper, Inc.


Primary Logo

