FlexShopper, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and payment solution provider for underserved consumers, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 vs. Quarter Ended June 30, 2022:
- Total fundings decreased 11.0% to $27.5 million from $30.9 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing 32.7% from $19.9 to $13.4 million, loan participations decreasing 99.1% from $11.0 million to $0.1 million, and loan originations increasing from $0 to $14.0 million
- Total net lease and loan revenues and fees decreased 32.9% to $24.5 million from $36.5 million
- Gross profit decreased 52.0% to $8.4 million from $17.5 million
- Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 95.3% to $0.3 million compared to 6.4 million
- Net loss of $5.3 million compared with net income of $14.4 million
- Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(6.3) million, or $(0.22) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $13.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share
Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs. Six Months Ended June 30, 2022:
- Total fundings increased 6.8% to $54.9 million from $51.4 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing 26,5% from $36.2 million to $26.6 million, loan participations decreased 98.0% from $15.2 million to $0.3 million, and loan originations increasing from $0 to $28 million
- Total net lease and loan revenues and fees decreased 15.6% to $55.3 million from $65.5 million
- Gross profit decreased 18.2.% to $22.0 million from $26.9 million
- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 6.3% to $6.7 million compared to 6.3 million
- Net loss of $5.5 million compared with net income of $12 million
- Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(7.5) million, or $(0.34) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $10.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures”.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
Conference call
Date: Monday August 14, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
Domestic callers: (877) 407-2988
International callers: +1 (201) 389-0923
Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=dtM9EZ6E
The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link:
https://hd.choruscall.com/InComm/?callme=true&passcode=13730035&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6
An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.
FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
|
For the three months ended
June 30,
|
For the six months ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Revenues:
|Lease revenues and fees, net
|$
|22,906,843
|$
|30,468,476
|$
|47,621,001
|$
|58,234,788
|Loan revenues and fees, net of changes in fair value
|1,625,193
|6,079,675
|7,696,810
|7,268,599
|Total revenues
|24,532,036
|36,548,151
|55,317,811
|65,503,387
|Costs and expenses:
|Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise
|14,485,417
|18,207,305
|29,831,205
|37,367,916
|Loan origination costs and fees
|1,655,424
|804,228
|3,489,051
|1,229,741
|Marketing
|1,488,578
|3,770,820
|2,587,767
|5,784,935
|Salaries and benefits
|2,976,008
|3,014,920
|5,702,898
|5,979,362
|Operating expenses
|5,957,932
|5,748,286
|11,585,640
|11,421,488
|Total costs and expenses
|26,563,359
|31,545,559
|53,196,561
|61,783,442
|Operating (loss)/ income
|(2,031,323
|)
|5,002,592
|2,121,250
|3,719,945
|Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs
|(4,568,557
|)
|(2,347,838
|)
|(9,099,884
|)
|(4,305,906
|)
|(Loss)/ income before income taxes
|(6,599,880
|)
|2,654,754
|(6,978,634
|)
|(585,961
|)
|Benefit from income taxes
|1,302,225
|11,734,467
|1,450,764
|12,594,247
|Net (loss)/ income
|(5,297,655
|)
|14,389,221
|(5,527,870
|)
|12,008,286
|Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares
|(992,493
|)
|(609,777
|)
|(1,964,726
|)
|(1,219,554
|)
|Net (loss)/ income attributable to common and Series 1 Convertible Preferred shareholders
|$
|(6,290,148
|)
|13,779,444
|(7,492,596
|)
|10,788,732
|Basic and diluted (loss)/ income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|0.63
|$
|(0.34
|)
|$
|0.49
|Diluted
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|0.51
|$
|(0.34
|)
|$
|0.42
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES:
|Basic
|28,923,393
|21,605,234
|21,751,807
|21,576,312
|Diluted
|28,923,393
|27,898,824
|21,751,807
|28,193,268
FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash
|$
|6,372,699
|$
|6,051,713
|Restricted cash
|6,285
|121,636
|Lease receivables, net
|39,227,399
|35,540,043
|Loan receivables at fair value
|25,105,046
|32,932,504
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|3,068,559
|3,489,136
|Lease merchandise, net
|24,597,836
|31,550,441
|Total current assets
|98,377,824
|109,685,473
|Property and equipment, net
|8,830,978
|8,086,862
|Right of use asset, net
|1,324,953
|1,406,270
|Intangible assets, net
|14,276,231
|15,162,349
|Other assets, net
|1,832,175
|1,934,728
|Deferred tax asset, net
|13,471,568
|12,013,828
|Total assets
|$
|138,113,729
|$
|148,289,510
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,005,219
|$
|6,511,943
|Accrued payroll and related taxes
|299,741
|310,820
|Promissory notes to related parties, including accrued interest
|1,207,798
|1,209,455
|Accrued expenses
|2,386,547
|3,988,093
|Lease liability - current portion
|228,358
|208,001
|Total current liabilities
|8,127,663
|12,228,312
|Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of unamortized issuance costs of $211,516 at June 30, 2023 and $352,252 at December 31, 2022
|80,943,484
|80,847,748
|Promissory notes to related parties, net of unamortized issuance costs of $879,348 at June 30, 2023 and $0 at December 31, 2022 and net of current portion
|9,870,652
|10,750,000
|Promissory note related to acquisition, net of discount of $1,046,551 at June 30, 2023 and $1,165,027 at December 31, 2022
|3,133,617
|3,158,471
|Loan payable under Basepoint credit agreement, net of unamortized issuance costs of $112,197 at June 30, 2023
|7,300,408
|-
|Purchase consideration payable related to acquisition
|-
|8,703,684
|Lease liabilities, net of current portion
|1,447,788
|1,566,622
|Total liabilities
|110,823,612
|117,254,837
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 170,332 shares at $5.00 stated value
|851,660
|851,660
|Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value
|21,952,000
|21,952,000
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value - authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,752,304 shares at June 30, 2023 and 21,750,804 shares at December 31, 2022
|2,176
|2,176
|Additional paid in capital
|41,602,734
|39,819,420
|Accumulated deficit
|(37,118,453
|)
|(31,590,583
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|27,290,117
|31,034,673
|$
|138,113,729
|$
|148,289,510
Non-GAAP Measures
We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased merchandise), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.
Key performance metrics for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:
|
Three months ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Gross Profit:
|Gross lease billings and fees
|$
|32,501,656
|$
|39,596,845
|$
|(7,095,189
|)
|(17.9
|)
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|(10,847,413
|)
|(15,732,876
|)
|4,885,463
|(31.1
|)
|Gain on sale of lease receivables
|1,252,600
|6,604,507
|(5,351,907
|)
|(81.0
|)
|Net lease billing and fees
|$
|22,906,843
|$
|30,468,476
|$
|(7,561,633
|)
|(24.8
|)
|Loan revenues and fees
|3,446,893
|3,098,400
|348,493
|11.2
|Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable
|(1,821,700
|)
|2,981,275
|(4,802,975
|)
|(161.1
|)
|Net loan revenues
|$
|1,625,193
|$
|6,079,675
|$
|(4,454,482
|)
|(73.3
|)
|Total revenues
|$
|24,532,036
|$
|36,548,151
|$
|(12,016,115
|)
|(32.9
|)
|Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise
|(14,485,417
|)
|(18,207,305
|)
|3,721,888
|(20.4
|)
|Loans origination costs and fees
|(1,655,424
|)
|(804,228
|)
|(851,196
|)
|105.8
|Gross profit
|$
|8,391,195
|$
|17,536,618
|$
|(9,145,423
|)
|(52.2
|)
|Gross profit margin
|34
|%
|48
|%
|
Three months ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net (loss)/ income
|$
|(5,297,655
|)
|$
|14,389,221
|$
|(19,686,876
|)
|(136.8
|)
|Income taxes
|(1,302,225
|)
|(11,734,467
|)
|10,432,242
|(88.9
|)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|111,807
|56,283
|55,524
|98.7
|Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition
|59,238
|—
|59,238
|Other amortization and depreciation
|1,884,544
|1,122,263
|762,281
|67.9
|Interest expense
|4,397,513
|2,291,555
|2,105,958
|91.9
|Stock-based compensation
|443,800
|257,476
|186,324
|72.4
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|297,022
|$
|6,382,331
|$
|(6,085,309
|)
|(95.3
|)
Key performance metrics for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:
|
Six months ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Gross Profit:
|Gross lease billings and fees
|$
|66,756,740
|$
|79,194,274
|$
|(12,437,534
|)
|(15.7
|)
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|(22,085,828
|)
|(27,563,993
|)
|5,478,165
|(19.9
|)
|Gain on sale of lease receivables
|2,950,089
|6,604,507
|(3,654,418
|)
|(55.3
|)
|Net lease billing and fees
|$
|47,621,001
|$
|58,234,788
|$
|(10,613,787
|)
|(18.2
|)
|Loan revenues and fees
|8,533,858
|4,810,748
|3,723,110
|77.4
|Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable
|(837,048
|)
|2,457,851
|(3,294,899
|)
|(134.1
|)
|Net loan revenues
|$
|7,696,810
|$
|7,268,599
|$
|428,211
|5.9
|Total revenues
|$
|55,317,811
|$
|65,503,387
|$
|(10,185,576
|)
|(15.5
|)
|Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise
|(29,831,205
|)
|(37,367,916
|)
|7,536,711
|(20.2
|)
|Loans origination costs and fees
|(3,489,051
|)
|(1,229,741
|)
|(2,259,310
|)
|183.7
|Gross profit
|$
|21,997,555
|$
|26,905,730
|$
|(4,908,175
|)
|(18.2
|)
|Gross profit margin
|40
|%
|41
|%
|
Six months ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net (loss)/ income
|$
|(5,527,870
|)
|$
|12,008,286
|$
|(17,536,156
|)
|(146.0
|)
|Income taxes
|(1,450,764
|)
|(12,594,247
|)
|11,143,483
|(88.5
|)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|182,174
|106,886
|75,288
|70.4
|Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition
|118,476
|—
|118,174
|Other amortization and depreciation
|3,710,703
|2,059,323
|1,651,380
|80.2
|Interest expense
|8,799,234
|4,199,020
|4,600,214
|109.6
|Stock-based compensation
|864,548
|562,705
|301,843
|53.6
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|6,696,501
|$
|6,341,973
|$
|354,226
|5.6
The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above table as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) is a financial technology company that provides electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to underserved consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its patented e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com). FlexShopper also provides LTO and loan technology platforms to a growing number of retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers without access to traditional financing.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.
