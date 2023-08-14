Intuitive Machines Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Announces Expected Launch of First Lunar Mission

Received launch manifest date for first lunar mission, November 15 th to 20 th .



to 20 . Completed lunar lander full assembly with expected readiness for shipment to Cape Canaveral, Florida, by September 15 th .

. Submitted more than $3 billion in proposals since the first quarter, including diverse product lines across the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and NASA.

Started internal transition execution for NASA’s five-year $719 million Omnibus Multi-Engineering Services (“OMES”) III contract award to deliver on-orbit services to the Joint Polar Satellite System.

Validated the Company’s Nuclear in-space venture with NASA Space Technology and Mission Directorate (“STMD”) Tipping Point initiative award in July for the development of a Radioisotope Power System (“RPS”) that may enable assets to survive and operate during the lunar night.



HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR, “Intuitive Machines,” or the “Company”), a leading space exploration, infrastructure, and services company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus said, “During the second quarter, we were laser-focused on the final assembly process in preparing IM-1 for launch. Our lunar lander is complete and will be prepared for delivery in September. The Company has secured a launch window from pad 39A, preserving a six-day launch window starting on November 15th.”

Mr. Altemus continued, “Progress continues throughout the Company; we’re building the primary IM-2 structure, integrating payloads and mechanisms to the second lander; while the Company transitions into its new Lunar Production and Operations Center at the Houston Spaceport. The City of Houston and the Houston Airport System helped finance the Company’s $40 million facility, designed to support NASA’s $93 billion Artemis program and growing commercial demand for space products and infrastructure, orbital services, lunar access services, and lunar data services.”

Operational Highlights

Completed main engine vibration and main propulsion system acceptance testing to certify Nova-C’s, IM-1 lunar mission spacecraft flight-ready status.

Completed a comprehensive spacecraft test, including an engine test firing on IM-1.

Integrated NASA’s TRIDENT lunar ice drill to the IM-2 lunar lander.

Completed payload deployment mechanisms for IM-2 with the anticipated completion of our rocket-fueled drone, Micro Nova, in September.

Expected grand opening of the Company’s Lunar Production and Operations Center at the Houston Spaceport is planned for September 29, 2023.

Submitted proposal for NASA’s Near Space Network Services (NSNS) to provide Lunar distance communications to and from earth as well as data relay services around the Moon.

Submitted proposal for NASA’s Lunar Terrain Vehicle Services (“LTVS”) bid as the Moon Reusable Autonomous Crewed Exploration Rover (“RACER”) Team to develop NASA’s next-generation Lunar Terrain Vehicle for exploration and development of the south pole region of the Moon.



Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Business Highlights

Contracted backlog of $137.3 million at quarter-end.

Second quarter 2023 revenue of $18.0 million, driven primarily by three NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative contracts within the Company’s lunar access services, compared to $19.2 million in the prior year end.

Second quarter 2023 operating loss of $(13.2) million versus $(2.2) million in the prior year period.

Ending cash balance of $39.1 million as of the end of the second quarter.

Appointed Nicole Seligman to the Intuitive Machines Board of Directors. Ms. Seligman’s distinguished career has included senior leadership roles in global public companies.



2023 Outlook

Given delays to government customer acquisition timelines, U.S. federal budget uncertainty and the uncertain cadence of new contractual awards, we are withdrawing our previously issued financial guidance for full year 2023. This is not a result of the loss of any anticipated material government customer commitments or contract awards.

Mr. Altemus stated, “While we continue to work toward our milestones, the Company is taking steps to positively mitigate the effects of outside-controlled program delays and higher-priority launch pad congestion while retaining the integrity of our long-term growth plan. Concurrently, we are also pursuing opportunities to diversify the Company’s revenue streams. We have submitted more than $3 billion in proposals spread across the aerospace and defense sectors, including human spaceflight.”

Key Business Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, the Company has included certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and constitute “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined by the SEC. This includes adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA”).

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management team uses to assess the Company’s operating performance and is calculated as net income (loss) excluding results from non-operating sources including interest income, interest expense, gain on extinguishing of debt, share based compensation, change in fair value instruments, depreciation, and provision for income taxes. Intuitive Machines has included Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in the Company’s operating results and because it is frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical measure, and investors should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. Other companies, including companies in Intuitive Machines’ industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income (loss) and our other GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included below under the heading “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measure.”

The Company has also included contracted backlog, which is defined as the total estimate of the revenue the Company expects to realize in the future as a result of performing work on awarded contracts, less the amount of revenue the Company has previously recognized. Intuitive Machines monitors its backlog because we believe it is a forward-looking indicator of potential sales which can be helpful to investors in evaluating the performance of its business and identifying trends over time.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. Intuitive Machines supplies space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Intuitive Machines’ products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.

INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,087 $ 25,764 Restricted cash 62 62 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,269 1,302 Contract assets 4,707 6,979 Prepaid and other current assets 4,399 6,885 Total current assets 50,524 40,992 Property and equipment, net 40,761 21,176 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,471 4,829 Deferred income taxes 7 7 Total assets $ 95,763 $ 67,004 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 16,053 $ 6,081 Accounts payable - affiliated companies 1,002 442 Current maturities of long-term debt 19,975 16,098 Contract liabilities, current 40,654 56,656 Operating lease liabilities, current 765 725 Other current liabilities 30,134 15,178 Total current liabilities 108,583 95,180 Long-term debt, net of current maturities — 3,863 Contract liabilities, non-current — 2,188 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 4,742 5,078 Simple Agreements for Future Equity ("SAFE Agreements") — 18,314 Earn-out liabilities 55,254 — Other long-term liabilities 3 — Total liabilities 168,582 124,623 Commitments and contingencies MEZZANINE EQUITY (DEFICIT) Series A preferred stock subject to possible redemption 26,823 — Redeemable noncontrolling interests 578,630 — SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Common units — 1 Class A common stock 2 — Class B common stock — — Class C common stock 7 — Treasury Stock (12,825 ) — Paid-in capital — 14,967 Accumulated deficit (665,456 ) (72,587 ) Total shareholders’ deficit (678,272 ) (57,619 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ deficit $ 95,763 $ 67,004





INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue $ 17,993 $ 19,217 $ 36,229 $ 37,688 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation) 22,481 17,660 45,607 37,403 Depreciation 319 259 615 507 General and administrative expense (excluding depreciation) 8,376 3,517 17,153 6,497 Total operating expenses 31,176 21,436 63,375 44,407 Operating loss (13,183 ) (2,219 ) (27,146 ) (6,719 ) Other (expense) income, net: Interest expense, net (274 ) (127 ) (553 ) (253 ) Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities 28,756 — 25,030 — Change in fair value of SAFE Agreements — 151 (2,353 ) 436 Other income (expense), net (50 ) (5 ) 39 (5 ) Total other income, net 28,432 19 22,163 178 Income (loss) before income taxes 15,249 (2,200 ) (4,983 ) (6,541 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 3,528 (354 ) 313 (355 ) Net income (loss) 18,777 (2,554 ) (4,670 ) (6,896 ) Net loss attributable to Intuitive Machines, LLC prior to the Business Combination — (2,554 ) (5,751 ) (6,896 ) Net income for the period February 13, 2023 through June 30, 2023 18,777 — 1,081 — Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (10,744 ) — (19,080 ) — Net income attributable to the Company 29,521 — 20,161 — Less: Cumulative preferred dividends (655 ) — (983 ) — Net income attributable to Class A common shareholders $ 28,866 $ — $ 19,178 $ —





INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (4,670 ) $ (6,896 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 615 507 Bad debt expense 124 — Loss on disposal of property and equipment — 6 Share-based compensation expense 1,192 240 Change in fair value of SAFE Agreements 2,353 (436 ) Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities (25,030 ) — Other 18 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net (1,091 ) (13,219 ) Contract assets 2,272 (13,999 ) Prepaid expenses (2,154 ) (1,079 ) Other assets, net 358 (245 ) Accounts payable 13,373 12,878 Accounts payable – affiliated companies 559 1,288 Contract liabilities – current and long-term (18,190 ) 9,493 Other liabilities 14,497 322 Net cash used in operating activities (15,774 ) (11,140 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (20,200 ) (5,405 ) Net cash used in investing activities (20,200 ) (5,405 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from Business Combination 8,055 — Proceeds from Series A Preferred Stock 26,000 — Transaction costs (9,371 ) — Proceeds from borrowings — 3,711 Repayment of loans — (108 ) Member distributions (4,263 ) — Proceeds from stock option exercises 22 — Forward purchase agreement termination 12,730 — Warrants exercised 16,124 — SAFE Agreements — 4,250 Net cash provided by financing activities 49,297 7,853 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 13,323 (8,692 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 25,826 29,351 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period 39,149 20,659 Less: restricted cash 62 62 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 39,087 $ 20,597

INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income (loss) $ 18,777 $ (2,554 ) $ (4,670 ) $ (6,896 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Taxes (3,528 ) 354 (313 ) 355 Depreciation 319 259 615 507 Interest expense, net 274 127 553 253 Share-based compensation expense 985 124 1,192 240 Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities (28,756 ) — (25,030 ) — Change in fair value of SAFE Agreements — (151 ) 2,353 (436 ) Other income (expense), net 50 5 (39 ) 5 Adjusted EBITDA $ (11,879 ) $ (1,836 ) $ (25,339 ) $ (5,972 )

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from operations that, after purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives, including continuous investment in our business and strengthening our balance sheet.

Free Cash Flow has limitations as a liquidity measure, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our cash flows as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Free Cash Flow is not a measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies due to differences among methods of calculation.

Free Cash Flow may be affected in the near to medium term by the timing of capital investments, fluctuations in our growth and the effect of such fluctuations on working capital and changes in our cash conversion cycle.



The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, to free cash flow:

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022

Net cash used in operating activities (15,774 ) (11,140 ) Purchases of property and equipment (20,200 ) (5,405 ) Free cash flow (35,974 ) (16,545 )

Backlog

The following table presents our backlog as of the periods indicated:

(in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Backlog $ 137,331 $ 201,946

Backlog decreased by $64.6 million as of June 30, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022, primarily due to continued performance on existing contracts of $36.2 million, decreases related to contract value adjustments of $36.9 million primarily related to certain time and materials and other contracts. The decrease was partially offset by new awards of $8.5 million to be manifested on the IM-1 and IM-3 missions.