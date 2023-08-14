Submit Release
Hallmark Announces Second Quarter Results

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (“Hallmark”) (NASDAQ: HALL) today filed its Form 10-Q and announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.

  Second Quarter   Year-to-Date
    2023     2022       2023     2022  
$ in millions:        
Net loss from continuing operations $ (17.8 ) $ (67.0 )   $ (57.0 ) $ (78.7 )
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $ 5.9   $ (2.4 )   $ 6.0   $ 6.1  
Net loss $ (11.9 ) $ (69.4 )   $ (51.0 ) $ (72.6 )
Operating loss (1) $ (12.4 ) $ (63.9 )   $ (17.4 ) $ (75.6 )
           
$ per diluted share (2):        
Net loss from continuing operations $ (9.78 ) $ (36.85 )   $ (31.37 ) $ (43.30 )
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $ 3.23   $ (1.31 )   $ 3.29   $ 3.35  
Net loss $ (6.55 ) $ (38.16 )   $ (28.08 ) $ (39.95 )
Operating loss (1) $ (6.83 ) $ (35.12 )   $ (9.56 ) $ (41.58 )

(1)   See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below
(2)   Per share amounts have been restated to reflect one-for-ten reverse stock split

Highlights of results from the quarter:

  • Net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2023 of $17.8 million, or $9.78 per share, as compared to a net loss of $67.0 million, or $36.85 per share for the comparable period in 2022. Year-to-date net loss from continuing operations of $57.0 million, or $31.37 per share, for 2023 as compared to a net loss of $78.7 million, or $43.30 per share, for the comparable period in 2022.

  • Net income from discontinued operations of $5.9 million, or $3.23 per share, in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to a net loss from discontinued operations of $2.4 million, or $1.31 per share, for the comparable period in 2022. Year-to-date net income from discontinued operations of $6.0 million, or $3.29 per share, for 2023 as compared to net income of $6.1 million, or $3.35 per share, for the comparable period in 2022.

  • Net loss of $11.9 million, or $6.55 per share, in the second quarter of 2023 includes $3.1 million or $1.72 per share related to the DARAG(a) write-off to bad debt expense based on the final definitive award declared on June 2, 2023, compared to a net loss of $69.4 million, or $38.16 per share, for the comparable period in 2022. Year-to-date net loss of $51.0 million, or $28.08 per share, for 2023 includes $29.1 million, or $16.00 per share, related to the DARAG(a) write-off to bad debt expense on the final definitive award declared on June 2, 2023, as compared to a net loss of $72.6 million, or $39.95 per share, for the comparable period in 2022. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

  • Net combined ratio of 157.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 240.9% for the same periods the prior year. Year-to-date net combined ratio for 2023 of 185.9% as compared to 187.3% for the comparable period in 2022.

  • Underlying combined ratio (excluding net prior year development, catastrophe losses and write-off of DARAG(a) receivable) of 119.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 117.7% for the same period the prior year. Year-to-date underlying combined ratio for 2023 of 114.9% as compared to 113.6% for the comparable period in 2022. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

  • Net investment income was $4.0 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $3.1 million during the same period in 2022. Year-to-date net investment income for 2023 of $8.4 million as compared to $5.0 million for the comparable period in 2022.

  • As of June 30, 2023, the Company has $150.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. Our debt securities were $295.8 million as of June 30, 2023 as compared to $426.6 million as of December 31, 2022. Furthermore, 92% of debt securities have maturities of five years or less and overall our debt securities portfolio has an average modified duration of 0.7 years.

  • The Company continues to maintain a full valuation allowance for income tax in fiscal 2023.

  • Due to the Maui, Hawaii wildfires on August 9, 2023, we preliminarily estimate our net loss exposure to be $7.5 million plus additional cost in the form of reinstatement premiums to restore any necessary reinsurance layers. The net loss and any additional cost incurred will be recognized in our third quarter 2023 financial statements.

  • On May 5, 2023, the Company entered into an agreement with an A.M. Best rated “A” insurance company to continue to write new business in circumstances that require an A.M. Best financial strength rating.

  a) As previously disclosed in Hallmark’s public filings, certain of Hallmark’s subsidiaries were parties to an arbitration proceeding relating to a Loss Portfolio Transfer Reinsurance Contract with DARAG Bermuda Ltd. and DARAG Insurance Limited. On May 4, 2023, the arbitration panel rendered an interim final award, which resulted in a write-off of $32.9 million recognized during the first quarter of 2023, subject to final determination of certain amounts under settlement which may increase or decrease our total write-off. As of March 31, 2023, our consolidated balance sheet included $3.9 million of account receivable from DARAG related to cost incurred in which we contended we have right of reimbursement. On June 2, 2023, the final definitive binding award was declared by the arbitration panel which resulted in an additional write-off to Hallmark of $3.9 million, or $3.1 million if tax effected, during the second quarter of 2023. This additional write-off results in a total write-off of $36.8 million, or $29.1 million if tax effected, included in our year-to-date net loss.


Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2023 Financial Review

  Second Quarter   Year-to-Date
    2023     2022       2023     2022  
($ in thousands)        
Gross premiums written $ 54,511   $ 56,004     $ 111,683   $ 115,337  
Net premiums written $ 43,875   $ 37,438     $ 86,256   $ 78,707  
Net premiums earned $ 36,847   $ 37,037     $ 72,127   $ 76,352  
Investment income, net of expenses $ 4,019   $ 3,120     $ 8,361   $ 4,979  
Investment gains (losses), net $ 248   $ (3,994 )   $ (392 ) $ (3,943 )
Net (loss) from continuing operations $ (17,785 ) $ (67,035 )   $ (57,031 ) $ (78,712 )
Net income from discontinued operations $ 5,876   $ (2,382 )   $ 5,980   $ 6,076  
Net (loss) income $ (11,909 ) $ (69,417 )   $ (51,051 ) $ (72,636 )
Operating (loss) income (2) $ (12,416 ) $ (63,880 )   $ (17,389 ) $ (75,597 )
Net (loss) income per share from continuing operations basic & diluted (1) $ (9.78 ) $ (36.85 )   $ (31.37 ) $ (43.30 )
Net income per share from discontinued operations - basic & diluted $ 3.23   $ (1.31 )   $ 3.29   $ 3.35  
Net loss per share - basic & diluted $ (6.55 ) $ (38.16 )   $ (28.08 ) $ (39.95 )
Operating (loss) per share - basic & diluted (2) $ (6.83 ) $ (35.12 )   $ (9.56 ) $ (41.58 )
Book value per share $ 6.81   $ 53.01     $ 6.81   $ 53.01  

 

(1)   Per share amounts have been restated for a reverse stock split
(2)   See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for the results reflected in the Company’s GAAP financial statements. In addition, the Company’s definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.

Operating income and operating income per share are calculated by excluding net investment gains and losses and asset impairments or valuation allowances from GAAP net income from continuing operations. Asset impairments and valuation allowances are unusual and infrequent charges for the Company. Management believes that operating income and operating income per share provide useful information to investors about the performance of and underlying trends in the Company’s core insurance operations. Net income from continuing operations and net income per share from continuing operations are the GAAP measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and operating earnings per share. A reconciliation of operating income and operating income per share to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.

 
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
           
($ in thousands) Income (Loss)
from Continuing Operations
Before Tax		 Less Tax
Effect		 Net
After Tax		 Weighted
Average
Shares Diluted		 Diluted
Per Share
Second Quarter 2023        
Reported GAAP measures $ (17,918 ) $ (133 ) $ (17,785 ) 1,818 $ (9.78 )
Excluded deferred tax valuation allowance $ -   $ (2,441 ) $ 2,441   1,818 $ 1.34  
Excluded write-off receivable from reinsurer $ 3,954   $ 830   $ 3,124   1,818 $ 1.72  
Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ (248 ) $ (52 ) $ (196 ) 1,818 $ (0.11 )
Operating loss $ (14,212 ) $ (1,796 ) $ (12,416 ) 1,818 $ (6.83 )
           
Second Quarter 2022        
Reported GAAP measures $ (54,585 ) $ 12,450   $ (67,035 ) 1,819 $ (36.85 )
Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ 3,994   $ 839   $ 3,155   1,819 $ 1.73  
Operating loss $ (50,591 ) $ 13,289   $ (63,880 ) 1,819 $ (35.12 )
           
Year-to-Date 2023        
Reported GAAP measures $ (57,698 ) $ (667 ) $ (57,031 ) 1,818 $ (31.37 )
Excluded deferred tax valuation allowance $ -   $ (10,239 ) $ 10,239   1,818 $ 5.63  
Excluded write-off receivable from reinsurer $ 36,826   $ 7,733   $ 29,093   1,818 $ 16.00  
Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ 392   $ 82   $ 310   1,818 $ 0.17  
Operating loss $ (20,480 ) $ (3,091 ) $ (17,389 ) 1,818 $ (9.56 )
           
Year-to-Date 2022        
Reported GAAP measures $ (69,442 ) $ 9,270   $ (78,712 ) 1,818 $ (43.30 )
Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ 3,943   $ 828   $ 3,115   1,818 $ 1.71  
Operating income $ (65,499 ) $ 10,098   $ (75,597 ) 1,818 $ (41.58 )

 


Underlying combined ratio is calculated by excluding the impact of net favorable or unfavorable prior year loss development and catastrophe losses from the calculation of the net combined ratio. Management believes that the underlying combined ratio provides useful information to investors about the current performance of the Company's insurance operations absent historical developments and uncontrollable events. Combined ratio is the GAAP measure most comparable to underlying combined ratio. A reconciliation of the underlying combined ratio to the combined ratio is presented below.

         
  2ndQ 2023   2ndQ 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022
Net combined ratio 157.3 % 240.9 % 185.9 % 187.3 %
Impact on net combined ratio      
Net Unfavorable (Favorable) Prior Year Development 24.5 % 120.9 % 16.1 % 72.3 %
Catastrophes, net of reinsurance 2.8 % 2.3 % 3.8 % 1.4 %
Write-off receivable from reinsurer 10.7 % 0.0 % 51.1 % 0.0 %
Underlying combined ratio 119.4 % 117.7 % 114.9 % 113.6 %

 


A copy of our Form 10-Q is available on our website at www.hallmarkgrp.com or on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are urged to review the Form 10-Q for a more complete discussion of our financial performance.

About Hallmark

Hallmark is a property and casualty insurance holding company with a diversified portfolio of insurance products written on a national platform. With six insurance subsidiaries, Hallmark markets, underwrites and services commercial and personal insurance in select markets. Hallmark is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and its common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "HALL."

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, continued acceptance of the Company’s products and services in the marketplace, competitive factors, interest rate trends, general economic conditions, the availability of financing, underwriting loss experience and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Kenney
Chief Executive Officer
817.348.1600
www.hallmarkgrp.com

 
 
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets        
($ in thousands, except par value)   Jun. 30   Dec. 31
ASSETS   2023     2022  
Investments:      
Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $299,544 in 2023 and $434,119 in 2022; allowance for expected credit losses of $0 in 2023) $ 295,761   $ 426,597  
Equity securities (cost: $24,284 in 2023 and $30,058 in 2022)   22,763     28,199  
Total investments   318,524     454,796  
Cash and cash equivalents   150,528     59,133  
Restricted cash   14,781     29,486  
Ceded unearned premiums   86,661     237,086  
Premiums receivable   49,506     78,355  
Accounts receivable   1,076     10,859  
Receivable from reinsurer   -     58,882  
Receivable for securities   476     945  
Reinsurance recoverable (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $200 in 2023)   593,635     578,424  
Deferred policy acquisition costs   9,858     8  
Federal income tax recoverable   -     2,668  
Prepaid pension assets   239     163  
Prepaid expenses   1,878     1,508  
Other assets   22,186     24,389  
Total Assets $ 1,249,348   $ 1,536,702  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Senior unsecured notes due 2029 (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $599 in 2023 and $648 in 2022) $ 49,401   $ 49,352  
Subordinated debt securities (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $666 in 2023 and $691 in 2022)   56,036     56,011  
Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses   784,846     880,869  
Unearned premiums   156,394     292,691  
Reinsurance payable   111,176     128,950  
Federal income tax payable   464     -  
Accounts payable and other liabilities   78,646     68,535  
Total Liabilities   1,236,963     1,476,408  
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders' equity:        
Common stock, $1.00 par value, authorized 3,333,333 shares; issued 2,087,283 shares in 2023 and 2022 2,087     2,087  
Additional paid-in capital   124,879     124,740  
(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings   (84,458 )   (33,407 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (5,489 )   (8,492 )
Treasury stock (268,801 shares in 2023 and 2022), at cost   (24,634 )   (24,634 )
Total Stockholders Equity   12,385     60,294  
Total Liabilities & Stockholders Equity $ 1,249,348   $ 1,536,702  
 


Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries        
Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended   Year-to-Date
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,   June 30,
  2023   2022     2023   2022  
Gross premiums written $ 54,511   $ 56,004     $ 111,683   $ 115,337  
Ceded premiums written   (10,636 )   (18,566 )     (25,427 )   (36,630 )
Net premiums written   43,875     37,438       86,256     78,707  
Change in unearned premiums   (7,028 )   (401 )     (14,129 )   (2,355 )
Net premiums earned   36,847     37,037       72,127     76,352  
                   
Investment income, net of expenses   4,019     3,120       8,361     4,979  
Investment gains (losses), net   248     (3,994 )     (392 )   (3,943 )
Finance charges   732     980       1,511     1,963  
Other income   64     14       134     29  
Total revenues   41,910     37,157       81,741     79,380  
                   
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   36,752     72,646       66,516     112,028  
Operating expenses   21,138     17,723       69,087     34,150  
Interest expense   1,938     1,366       3,836     2,630  
Amortization of intangible assets   0     7       0     14  
Total expenses   59,828     91,742       139,439     148,822  
                   
(Loss) income from continuing operations before tax   (17,918 )   (54,585 )     (57,698 )   (69,442 )
Income tax (benefit) expense from continuing operations   (133 )   12,450       (667 )   9,270  
Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (17,785 ) $ (67,035 )   $ (57,031 ) $ (78,712 )
                   
Discontinued operations:                  
Total pretax income from discontinued operations $ 5,876   $ (2,965 )   $ 5,980   $ 7,773  
Income tax (benefit) expense on discontinued operations   -     (583 )     -     1,697  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax $ 5,876   $ (2,382 )   $ 5,980   $ 6,076  
                   
Net (loss) income $ (11,909 ) $ (69,417 )   $ (51,051 ) $ (72,636 )
                   
Net (loss) basic income per share:                  
Net loss from continuing operations $ (9.78 ) $ (36.85 )   $ (31.37 ) $ (43.30 )
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations   3.23     (1.31 )     3.29     3.35  
Basic net (loss) income per share $ (6.55 ) $ (38.16 )   $ (28.08 ) $ (39.95 )
                   
Net (loss) diluted income per share:                  
Net loss from continuing operations $ (9.78 ) $ (36.85 )   $ (31.37 ) $ (43.30 )
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations   3.23     (1.31 )     3.29     3.35  
Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (6.55 ) $ (38.16 )   $ (28.08 ) $ (39.95 )
                   



Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Segment Data        
Three Months Ended Jun. 30              
  Commercial Lines Segment Personal Lines Segment Runoff Specialty Segment Corporate Consolidated
($ in thousands, unaudited)   2023     2022     2023     2022     2023     2022     2023     2022     2023     2022  
Gross premiums written $ 39,292   $ 37,385   $ 15,073   $ 15,118   $ 146   $ 3,501   $ -   $ -   $ 54,511   $ 56,004  
Ceded premiums written   (10,510 )   (17,890 )   (78 )   (74 )   (48 )   (602 )   -     -     (10,636 )   (18,566 )
Net premiums written   28,782     19,495     14,995     15,044     98     2,899     -     -     43,875     37,438  
Change in unearned premiums   (5,610 )   (1,305 )   (1,420 )   809     2     95     -     -     (7,028 )   (401 )
Net premiums earned   23,172     18,190     13,575     15,853     100     2,994     -     -     36,847     37,037  
                     
Total revenues   23,185     18,210     14,308     16,827     99     2,994     4,318     (874 )   41,910     37,157  
                     
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   17,796     13,002     13,474     14,094     5,482     45,550     -     -     36,752     72,646  
                     
Pre-tax (loss) income $ (2,323 ) $ (863 ) $ (4,717 ) $ (3,040 ) $ (10,030 ) $ (44,279 ) $ (848 ) $ (6,403 ) $ (17,918 ) $ (54,585 )
                     
Net loss ratio (1)   76.8 %   71.5 %   99.3 %   88.9 % N/A (2)   1521.4 %       99.7 %   196.1 %
Net expense ratio (1)   31.8 %   34.4 %   33.7 %   31.6 % N/A (2)   51.2 %       57.6 %   44.8 %
Net combined ratio (1)   108.6 %   105.9 %   133.0 %   120.5 % N/A (2)   1572.6 %       157.3 %   240.9 %
                     
Impact on net combined ratio                    
Net Unfavorable (Favorable) Prior Year Development   3.1 %   2.1 %   18.4 %   11.6 % N/A (2)   1421.5 %       24.5 %   120.9 %
Catastrophes, net of reinsurance   3.4 %   4.3 %   1.7 %   0.4 % N/A (2)   0.0 %       2.8 %   2.3 %
Write-off receivable from reinsurer   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 % N/A (2)   0.0 %       10.7 %   0.0 %
Underlying combined ratio (1)   102.1 %   99.5 %   112.9 %   108.5 % N/A (2)   151.1 %       119.4 %   117.7 %
                     
Net Unfavorable (Favorable) Prior Year Development   715     378     2,493     1,835     5,804     42,560     -     -     9,012     44,773  
                     

 

(1) The net loss ratio is calculated as incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net expense ratio is calculated as total underwriting expenses offset by agency fee income divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net combined ratio is calculated as the sum of the net loss ratio and the net expense ratio. The underlying combined ratio is the net combined ratio excluding the impact of net prior year reserve development and catastrophes and excluding the write-off of a receivable from reinsurer.
   
(2) The Company’s Runoff Segment has reached a point of maturity that earned premium is minimal and renders any ratios no longer meaningful.



Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Segment Data        
Year-to-Date Ended Jun. 30              
  Commercial Lines Segment Personal Lines Segment Runoff Segment Corporate Consolidated
($ in thousands, unaudited)   2023     2022     2023     2022     2023     2022     2023     2022     2023     2022  
Gross premiums written $ 82,637   $ 75,456   $ 28,725   $ 31,950   $ 321   $ 7,931   $ -   $ -   $ 111,683   $ 115,337  
Ceded premiums written   (24,999 )   (35,633 )   (211 )   (150 )   (217 )   (847 )   -     -     (25,427 )   (36,630 )
Net premiums written   57,638     39,823     28,514     31,800     104     7,084     -     -     86,256     78,707  
Change in unearned premiums   (12,856 )   (3,378 )   (1,282 )   (388 )   9     1,411     -     -     (14,129 )   (2,355 )
Net premiums earned   44,782     36,445     27,232     31,412     113     8,495     -     -     72,127     76,352  
                     
Total revenues   44,811     36,490     28,744     33,359     113     8,495     8,073     1,036     81,741     79,380  
                     
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   33,413     25,914     24,643     26,673     8,460     59,441     -     -     66,516     112,028  
                     
Pre-tax (loss) income $ (1,497 ) $ (1,499 ) $ (6,492 ) $ (4,353 ) $ (47,225 ) $ (54,317 ) $ (2,484 ) $ (9,273 ) $ (57,698 ) $ (69,442 )
                     
Net loss ratio (1)   74.6 %   71.1 %   90.5 %   84.9 % N/A (2)   699.7 %       92.2 %   146.7 %
Net expense ratio (1)   28.7 %   34.1 %   33.5 %   30.3 % N/A (2)   38.5 %       93.7 %   40.6 %
Net combined ratio (1)   103.3 %   105.2 %   124.0 %   115.2 % N/A (2)   738.2 %       185.9 %   187.3 %
                     
Impact on net combined ratio                    
Net Unfavorable (Favorable) Prior Year Development   1.7 %   -0.1 %   11.0 %   10.8 % N/A (2)   610.2 %       16.1 %   72.3 %
Catastrophes, net of reinsurance   5.3 %   2.7 %   1.5 %   0.3 % N/A (2)   0.0 %       3.8 %   1.4 %
Write-off receivable from reinsurer   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 % N/A (2)   0.0 %       51.1 %   0.0 %
Underlying combined ratio (1)   96.3 %   102.7 %   111.5 %   104.1 % N/A (2)   128.0 %       114.9 %   113.6 %
                     
Net Unfavorable (Favorable) Prior Year Development   769     (51 )   2,992     3,408     7,839     51,836         11,600     55,193  
                     


(1) The net loss ratio is calculated as incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net expense ratio is calculated as total underwriting expenses offset by agency fee income divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net combined ratio is calculated as the sum of the net loss ratio and the net expense ratio. The underlying combined ratio is the net combined ratio excluding the impact of net prior year reserve development and catastrophes and excluding the write-off of a receivable from reinsurer.  
   
(2) The Company’s Runoff Segment has reached a point of maturity that earned premium is minimal and renders any ratios no longer meaningful.

 

Primary Logo

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.

You just read:

Hallmark Announces Second Quarter Results

