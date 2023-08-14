Submit Release
Applied Molecular Transport Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Currently Pursuing Strategic Alternatives, with MTS Health Partners, L.P. Advising the Company

Cash and Cash Equivalents of $22.5 million, as of June 30, 2023

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a biopharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Research and development (R&D) expenses. Total R&D expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $2.6 million, compared to $22.8 million for the same period in 2022. The overall decrease was attributable to a restructuring of operations, related reductions in workforce implemented in March 2023 and discontinuing all research and development activities.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses. Total G&A expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $7.0 million, compared to $9.4 million for the same period in 2022. The overall decrease was attributable to a restructuring of operations and related reductions in workforce implemented in March 2023.

Restructuring, impairment, and related charges. Total restructuring, impairment, and related charges for the second quarter of 2023 were $8.1 million, primarily comprised of write offs of right-of-use assets and related leasehold improvements upon the company vacating leased premises for its corporate headquarters and manufacturing warehouse. Restructuring charges for the same period in 2022 were $3.8 million, primarily comprised of severance payments and other employee-related separation costs associated with a reduction in workforce implemented in May 2022.

Net loss. Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $17.3 million, compared to $35.9 million for the same period in 2022. Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $17.7 million and interest income was $0.4 million.

Cash and cash equivalents. As of June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $22.5 million.

About Applied Molecular Transport Inc.

AMT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that has a proprietary technology platform that enables the design of novel biologic product candidates in patient-friendly oral dosage forms. The company has completed four Phase 2 clinical trials for its most advanced product candidate, AMT-101.

For additional information on AMT, please visit www.appliedmt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements including statements relating to AMT’s plans, expectations, forecasts and future events. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of AMT to enter into a strategic transaction and sufficiency of AMT’s cash resources. In some cases, you can identify forward- looking statements by terminology such as “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potentially,” “will,” “expect,” “enable,” “likely” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual events, trends or results could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements based on various factors.   Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AMT’s Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and AMT’s future reports to be filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and AMT assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



Applied Molecular Transport Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands)

       
  June 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,457     $ 61,145  
Prepaid expenses   860       2,688  
Other current assets         186  
Total current assets   23,317       64,019  
Property and equipment, net   39       8,183  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   1,477       33,222  
Finance lease right-of-use assets         584  
Restricted cash         916  
Other assets   127       522  
Total assets $ 24,960     $ 107,446  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 156     $ 1,583  
Accrued expenses   2,202       8,660  
Lease liabilities, operating lease - current   1,458       4,639  
Lease liabilities, finance lease - current         205  
Total current liabilities   3,816       15,087  
Lease liabilities, operating lease   254       31,228  
Lease liabilities, finance lease         49  
Other liabilities   244       244  
Total liabilities   4,314       46,608  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock   4       4  
Additional paid-in capital   431,862       426,804  
Accumulated deficit   (411,220 )     (365,970 )
Total stockholders’ equity   20,646       60,838  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 24,960     $ 107,446  
               
               

Applied Molecular Transport Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

       
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Operating expenses:              
Research and development $ 2,558     $ 22,802     $ 15,546     $ 54,041  
General and administrative   7,045       9,433       13,797       20,770  
Restructuring, impairment, and related charges   8,129       3,787       16,872       3,787  
Total operating expenses   17,732       36,022       46,215       78,598  
Loss from operations   (17,732 )     (36,022 )     (46,215 )     (78,598 )
Interest income, net   419       75       998       72  
Other income (expense), net   (20 )     2       (33 )     6  
Net loss $ (17,333 )   $ (35,945 )   $ (45,250 )   $ (78,520 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.44 )   $ (0.93 )   $ (1.15 )   $ (2.03 )
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted   39,333,046       38,748,741       39,261,122       38,695,350  
                               
Refer to the Company’s applicable SEC filings for previously reported periods.
 
 

Investor Relations and Media Contact:
Alexandra Santos
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
asantos@wheelhouselsa.com


