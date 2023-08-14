Submit Release
TSS, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS, Inc. (Other OTC: TSSI), a data center facilities and technology services company, reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights (unaudited):

  • Second quarter 2023 revenue of $14.5 million compared with $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. Reseller revenues were $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Gross margin of 22% in the second quarter of 2023 compared with 41% in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Operating income of $975,000 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to operating income of $939,000 in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Net income of $315,000 or $0.01 per share in the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $771,000 or $0.04 per share in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA income of $1,223,000 in the second quarter of 2023 compared with Adjusted EBITDA income of $1,116,000 in the second quarter of 2022.

Year-to-date Highlights (unaudited):

  • 2023 revenue of $21.1 million compared with $11.6 million in 2022. Reseller revenues were $12.3 million in 2023 compared to $2.5 million in 2022.
  • Gross margin of 23% in 2023 compared with 37% in 2022.
  • Operating income of $310,000 in 2023 compared to operating income of $766,000 in 2022.
  • Net loss of $471,000 or $(0.02) per share in 2023 compared to net income of $463,000 or $0.02 per share in 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA income of $786,000 in 2023 compared with Adjusted EBITDA income of $1,159,000 in 2022.

“We had a very successful second quarter with strong financial results benefitting from progress made aligning our cost structure, strengthening our management team, and positioning TSS for future growth. Several large procurement transactions that slipped from our first quarter closed during the second quarter and helped fuel revenue and profits from our procurement and reseller business,” said Darryll E. Dewan, President and CEO of TSS. “Looking forward,” continued Dewan, “we plan to capitalize on the growing compute and storage requirements as a result of the accelerating digital transformation driven by AI, cyber-security, data analytics, and other emerging technologies.  We expect this market activity will fuel long-term demand for the integration services we provide.  We are actively building new demand-generation plans to take advantage of projected market growth, including aligning ourselves with OEM customers earlier in the sales process to ensure we benefit from new opportunities in emerging technologies and markets. In the near-term we are optimistic about our business prospects and outlook for the latter half of 2023.”

Quarterly Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2023 financial results for Monday, August 14, 2023, at 4:30 PM Eastern. To participate on the conference call, please dial 1-888-596-4144 toll free from the U.S., or 1-646-968-2525 for international callers. The event ID number is 3667493. Investors may also access a live audio web cast of this conference call under the “events” tab on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.tssiusa.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately four hours after the conclusion of the call and will be made available until September 15, 2023. The audio replay can be accessed at the following url: EVENT | ECHO PLAYBACK (registrations.events)

The conference ID to access the digital playback is 3667493. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 calendar days.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental financial measure not defined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment loss on goodwill and other intangibles, stock-based compensation, provision for bad debts and certain extraordinary items, including CEO transition costs. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe this supplemental measure of operating performance is helpful in comparing our operating results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on our results of operations in any particular period. We also use Adjusted EBITDA as a factor in evaluating the performance of certain management personnel when determining incentive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, while providing useful information, should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined under GAAP. Consistent with Regulation G under the U.S. federal securities laws, Adjusted EBITDA has been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure, and this reconciliation is located under the heading “Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation” following the Consolidated Statements of Operations included in this press release.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS is a trusted single source provider of mission-critical planning, design, system integration, deployment, maintenance and evolution of data centers facilities and information infrastructure. TSS specializes in customizable end to end solutions powered by industry experts and innovative services that include technology consulting, engineering, design, construction, operations, facilities management, technology system installation and integration, as well as maintenance for traditional and modular data centers. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com or call 888-321-4877.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” -- that is, statements related to future -- not past -- events, plans, and prospects. In this context, forward-looking statements may address matters such as our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “guidance,” “prospects,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “should,” or “will.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Particular uncertainties that could adversely or positively affect the Company's future results include: we may not have sufficient resources to fund our business and may need to issue debt or equity to obtain additional funding; our reliance on a significant portion of our revenues from a limited number of customers and our ability to diversify our customer base; risks relating to operating in a highly competitive industry; risks relating to supply chain challenges; risk related to changes in labor market conditions; risks related to the implementation of a new enterprise resource IT system; risk related to the development of our procurement and reseller services business; risks relating to rapid technological, structural, and competitive changes affecting the industries we serve; risks involved in properly managing complex projects; risks relating to the possible cancellation of customer contracts on short notice; risks relating our ability to continue to implement our strategy, including having sufficient financial resources to carry out that strategy; uncertainty related to current economic conditions including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related impact on demand for our services; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
TSS, Inc.
John Penver, CFO
Phone: (512) 310-1000



  TSS, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands except par values)
      June 30, December 31,
        2022       2022  
      (unaudited)    
Assets        
Current Assets      
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 24,172     $ 20,397  
  Contract and other receivables, net     10,608       2,745  
  Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts     128       231  
  Inventories, net     1,263       862  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets     412       175  
  Total current assets     36,583       24,410  
Property and equipment, net     676       587  
Lease right-of-use assets     4,398       4,717  
Goodwill     780       780  
Intangible assets, net     -       35  
Other assets     861       877  
  Total assets   $ 43,298     $ 31,406  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current Liabilities        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 34,306     $ 21,616  
Deferred revenues     1,599       2,080  
Current portion of lease liabilities     658       467  
  Total current liabilities     36,563       24,163  
Non-current portion of lease liabilities     3,983       4,309  
  Total liabilities     40,546       28,472  
Stockholders’ Equity        
  Preferred stock- $.0001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; none issued     -       -  
  Common stock- $.0001 par value, 49,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022: 23,288 and 23,197 shares issued at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively    
2		       2  
  Additional paid-in capital     71,822       71,522  
  Treasury stock 1,684 and 1,657 shares at cost at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     (2,216 )     (2,205 )
  Accumulated deficit     (66,856 )     (66,385 )
  Total stockholders' equity     2,752       2,934  
  Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 43,298     $ 31,406  



TSS, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands except per-share values, unaudited)
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Results of Operations:                                
Revenue   $ 14,537
     $ 6,421
     $ 21,111
     $ 11,613
  
Cost of revenue     11,315
       3,809       16,203       7,335
  
Gross profit     3,222       2,612       4,908       4,278  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Selling, general and administrative     2,159       1,603       4,421       3,332  
Depreciation and amortization     88
       70
       177
       180
  
Total operating costs     2,247
       1,673
       4,598
       3,512
  
Operating income (loss)     975
       939
       310
       766
  
Interest expense     (672
 )
     (162
 )
     (812
 )
     (291
 )
Other income (expense), net     24
       4
       52
       9
  
Income (loss) before income taxes     327
       781
       (450
 )
     484
  
Income tax expense
     12
       10
       21
       21
  
Net income (loss)   $ 315
     $ 771
     $ (471
 )
   $ 463
  
                                 
Basic net income (loss) per share   $
 0.01
     $
 0.02
     $
 (0.02
 )
   $
 0.02
  
Diluted net income (loss) per share   $
 0.01
     $
 0.02
     $
 (0.02
 )
   $
 0.02
  

 

TSS, Inc.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(In thousands, unaudited)
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023         2022       2023       2022
                                 
Net income (loss)   $ 315     $   771     $ (471 )   $ 463
                                 
Interest expense (income), net     648         158       760       282
Depreciation and amortization     88         70       177       180
Income tax expense     12         10       21       21
 EBITDA profit (loss)   $ 1,063     $   1,099     $ 487     $ 946
 

Stock based compensation		     160         107       299       213
Adjusted EBITDA profit (loss)   $ 1,223     $   1,116     $ 786     $ 1,159

