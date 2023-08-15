Submit Release
New Grant Aims to Bridge Homeownership Gap

Wells Fargo Executive Discusses Overcoming Challenges to Homeownership and How to Drive Neighborhood Stability in Minority Communities

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeownership is central to building wealth but has been out of reach for many minority families.

Wells Fargo Vice President of Mortgage Sustainability, Rulon Washington, discusses barriers to homeownership, including lack of a down payment, and a new program to help bridge the gap.

Those looking to purchase a home in any of the eight metropolitan areas and those who live in those areas can learn about the program, including how to contact a local Wells Fargo Home Lending office in their area, at https://wellsfargo.com/homegrant or 866-327-6414.

