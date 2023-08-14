Quest Financial USA Partners with Industry Expert Nancy Dakroub to Launch Medicare Connection

Quest Financial

Medicare Connection, a joint venture with 18-year expert Nancy Dakroub, aims to provide personalized Medicare solutions, bridging quality and care.

Quest Financial USA, a leading retirement planning and investment management company, is thrilled to announce a new venture called Medicare Connection. This new company is founded in collaboration with Nancy Dakroub, an industry veteran with over 18 years of experience in Medicare and related services.

Quest Financial USA's reputation for quality investment planning and retirement solutions makes it a natural fit for expanding into the Medicare market. With the introduction of Medicare Connection, they aim to provide comprehensive and personalized Medicare solutions to assist seniors and other eligible individuals.

Nancy Dakroub, a well-known expert in the field, brings extensive knowledge and understanding of Medicare policies and practices. Her expertise ensures that Medicare Connection is equipped to guide clients through the often complex world of Medicare coverage, providing clarity and support to those in need.

"We're excited to partner with someone of Nancy's caliber," said Gene Wittstock, founding partner of Quest Financial USA. "Her passion and commitment to excellence will be instrumental in helping our clients navigate the Medicare landscape with confidence."

Medicare Connection will offer a range of services, including consultation, plan analysis, and ongoing support to ensure clients receive the optimal coverage tailored to their individual needs. The collaboration aims to ease the often daunting process of selecting and enrolling in a Medicare plan, providing peace of mind and financial security.

"Medicare can be a complicated process," said Nancy Dakroub. "By teaming up with Quest Financial USA, we're offering a streamlined, compassionate approach to Medicare planning. I'm looking forward to helping our clients make informed decisions that best suit their needs and circumstances."

About Quest Financial USA:

Quest Financial USA is a leading retirement planning and investment management company that has been providing clients with personalized financial strategies for decades. Their team of experienced professionals works diligently to craft plans that align with each individual's goals, lifestyle, and future aspirations.

About Medicare Connection:

Medicare Connection, a collaboration between Quest Financial USA and Nancy Dakroub, is dedicated to providing comprehensive Medicare solutions. With a focus on personalized service, they offer guidance and support in selecting, enrolling, and managing Medicare plans, ensuring clients receive the best possible coverage for their unique needs.

Medicare Connection Introduction