LandAirSea Adds Temperature Sensor Feature to Popular GPS Tracker

Adding the temperature-sensing feature will make the LAS 54 GPS tracker even more useful for organizations that need to monitor temperatures

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandAirSea (LAS) recently announced that it would add a temperature sensor to its popular LAS 54 GPS tracking device. The new feature makes the 54 tracking device an even more attractive option for companies that work with temperature-sensitive products.



How Companies Will Benefit From Temperature Monitoring

The LAS 54’s new temperature monitoring feature should largely appeal to businesses with temperature-sensitive products, including foods and medications. If the sensor shows that the temperature drops below a specific level, the companies can make data-driven decisions about whether it’s safe to sell or use the products.

The benefit applies to a broad range of industries, including local delivery services and long-haul logistic service providers. For example, a local winery could connect the LAS 54 to its refrigerated delivery van to monitor product temperatures while distributing items to stores.

The same company could also use the LAS 54 to monitor temperatures while third-party service providers ship wine over long distances. If the temperature gets too hot or cold during shipping, the winery will have evidence that the long-haul delivery service failed to protect its products.

Other Features of the LAS 54 GPS Tracker

The 54 GPS tracker has become one of LAS’s top sellers because it has a compact design that’s both waterproof and dustproof. The GPS tracker measures just 0.945 inches high and 2.275 inches deep. It fits easily into crates, boxes, and other shipping containers.

The LAS 54’s battery can last from 24 hours to 365 days, depending on how often the tracker communicates its location.

Other helpful features include:

Theft alerts that notify when items have been moved outside of predetermined areas.

InstaFence alerts that immediately notify users when an item moves.

Historical playback that shows the tracker's route.

Anyone interested in learning more about how the LAS 54 and its temperature-sensing feature can learn more by contacting Ian Conley at ian.conley@landairsea.com.

About LandAirSea

Since its inception, LandAirSea has been pioneering the manufacturing and development of both historical and real-time GPS tracking surveillance technology. The company supplies vehicle surveillance systems to law enforcement agencies, fleet management services, and individual consumers to help effectively track, locate, and protect vehicles and other assets.