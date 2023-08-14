Renowned Bassist David Santos at Birdland Jazz Club in NYC

David Santos David M. Santos

Layagroove Recording Artist to perform from latest solo LP’s with All Star Band

NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for an unforgettable night of mesmerizing jazz music as the legendary Birdland Jazz Club proudly presents acclaimed bassist Layagroove Records Artist David Santos on August 21st. Santos will be joined in performing from his latest solo CD releases by an extraordinary lineup of musical virtuosos including Brian Delaney on drums, Dave Riekenberg on saxophone, Paul Levant on guitar, and Mike Ricchiuti on piano.

“I am thrilled to be performing at Birdland, a venue steeped in jazz history and cherished by artists and fans alike,” said Santos. “We are excited to share our music with the world.”

The show will commence at 7:00 PM and the Birdland Jazz Club, located in the heart of New York City at 315 W 44th St has been a hub for jazz lovers since its inception.

Tickets for this remarkable event are available exclusively at birdlandjazz.com. Due to the club’s limited capacity and the overwhelming demand for this anticipated performance, it is highly recommended that tickets be purchased well in advance.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness David Santos and the Soul Experience. For more information, please visit birdlandjazz.com or contact the Birdland Jazz Club Box Office at (212) 581-3080.

Press Contact:

Media@qualifiedrecords.com

1-615-543-6274

David Santos