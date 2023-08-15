The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast Recognized by the “Podcast Awards: The People’s Choice”

The People's Choice Podcast

L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast, with over 50 million downloads, is a finalist in the Podcast Awards in the Education category.

Making the slate is a serious accomplishment, with more than 8.0 million listeners having cast nomination votes across the 30 categories.”
— Todd Cochrane, CEO of Podcast Connect
HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast launched in 2019 and currently has 238 published episodes and over 50 million downloads in over 110 countries. And just this week, the “Podcast Awards: The People’s Choice,” one of the most intense podcast competitions in the world with over eight million individual people voting across 30 categories, announced that the Writers of the Future Podcast is a Finalist in the Education category (2.56 million category nominating votes), and is now eligible for being the category winner.

The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast provides education on necessary skills and hard-won business insight while enhancing the ability to tell or illustrate a good story. It is dedicated to providing writing tips and art advice from Contest judges, winners, and industry professionals, as well as needed inspiration to the aspiring writer or artist to persevere. Each writer and artist also explains their own journey to success. Between all the show’s guests, there is a story that everyone can relate to and be inspired by. The podcast maintains that original purpose established by Mr. Hubbard when he created the internationally acclaimed Writers of the Future Contest in 1983.

“I am very honored that the ‘The Podcast Awards: The People’s Choice’ recognized the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast,” stated John Goodwin, President of Author Services, Inc. and the show host. Todd Cochrane, CEO of Podcast Connect, the Contest organizer, stated, “Making the slate is a serious accomplishment, with more than 8.0 million listeners having cast nomination votes across the 30 categories.” He continued, “Final voting is in progress with 20,500+ listeners from a pool of 8+ million.” Contest organizers will announce winners on September 30, International Podcast Day.

The writing and art podcast is one of several tools made available for aspiring writers and artists by the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests. For nearly four decades—and over 900 winning writers and artists—L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests have discovered and nurtured a steady stream of new talent who have changed the face of science fiction and fantasy. With entrants from over 175 countries, these Contests have been providing “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged,” as per the mission statement by L. Ron Hubbard in the first volume.

In addition to Contest winners, guests of the podcast have included such industry giants as Craig Alanson (Expeditionary Force series), Kevin J. Anderson (Clockwork Destiny), Orson Scott Card (Ender’s Game), Echo Chernik (Art Nouveau artist), Tom Doherty (Publisher of Tor), Bob Eggleton (winner of 11 Chesley Awards), Larry Elmore (Dragonlance artist), Brian Herbert (Dreamer of Dune), Hugh Howey (Silo), Jonathan Maberry (The Joe Ledger Series), Larry Niven (Ringworld), Nnedi Okorafor (Binti), Tim Powers (On Stranger Tides), Rob Prior (Spawn and Heavy Metal artist), A.G. Riddle (The Atlantis Gene), Robert J. Sawyer (WWW Trilogy), Dean Wesley Smith (Seeders Universe), Brandon Sanderson (Mistborn), Elizabeth Wein (Code Name Verity), Toni Weisskopf (Publisher of Baen Books), and Tom Wood (Tom Wood Fantasy Art).

The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast is available at bit.ly/SoundCloudWOTF and on all major platforms.

The website, www.writersofthefuture.com, is the hub for the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests and includes the history of each awards event, all Contest judges, and how to enter the Contests. Additionally, the Forum, Blog, and Podcast are easily accessed.

About

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. It is the United States publisher and distributor for Mr. Hubbard’s complete fiction library, including perennial and New York Times bestsellers such as Battlefield Earth, Mission Earth, Fear, Final Blackout and To the Stars. In 2008, Galaxy Press embarked upon a six-year program to re-publish over 150 short stories and novelettes written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and 1940s, in the form of an 80-volume book and full cast audio drama series. These stories span every genre from western and mystery to fantasy and science fiction. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors selected by a panel of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press. Realizing the tremendous wealth of fiction writings and content created by L. Ron Hubbard, the Galaxy Press staff continuously strive to create new product lines, maximize the value of the works and making them available in every format to new audiences.

https://galaxypress.com/

