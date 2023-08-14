Cindi Featherston-Shields - Best Selling Author

TYLER, TX, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Professional, Cindi Featherston-Shields, Hit Amazon Best-Seller List with Six-Figure Agent. Cindi Featherston-Shields, along with a select group of other Leading Real Estate Professionals from around the world. The book was published by CelebrityPress® LLC and was released on July 20, 2023.

On the day of release, Six-Figure Agent climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, securing an impressive #7 in the competitive Buying and Selling Homes category. Not stopping there, it also triumphed in two additional esteemed categories: Marketing and Entrepreneurship, solidifying its place as a multi-faceted best-seller.

Cindi Featherston-Shields chapter, “We are the Authors of Our Own Story,” has helped the book reach optimal best-seller placement and will help readers gain similar success in their endeavors.

About Cindi

Cindi Featherston-Shields is a highly accomplished and distinguished real estate professional, Committed. Determined. Experienced. These are just a few words that describe Cindi.

Cindi carries integrity, in-depth community and market knowledge, marketing savvy, effective negotiation skills, and access to a high-quality professional network, all the most crucial hallmarks of an effective collaborator and advocate for clients.

In her over 25 years as a top real estate professional in East Texas, she has found that to provide the very best service, it is essential to put her clients first. Cindi responds quickly to her clients’ needs while maintaining accessibility and transparency throughout the buying and selling process.

Building relationships through a 'client first' philosophy has always been Cindi’s approach and it requires her to continually improve her skills and keep pace with the latest technologies. This allows her to be more efficient while extending the range of services she provides her clients.

Cindi Featherston-Shields was voted Best of the Best Realtor by Bscene Magazine readers in 2006, 2008 and 2009, Top Real Estate Professional in East Texas, Local Love Us Realtor 2012 – 2018 and "Remarkable Women of The Year” in 2023.

She was featured on the cover of Real Producers of East Texas in 2022 and Ranked in the top 1% according to Realtrends.

Cindi is an active mentor in the real estate community and recently opened The Success Center, a full-service RE agent support center for all. When not pursuing real estate, Cindi serves as an outspoken and active advocate for animal welfare, providing funding for wellness and Spay/Neuter for homeless animals with a boutique shop that she opened to help improve the lives of animals.

