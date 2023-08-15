North American renewable energy marketplace in Q2, and the impacts of policy changes and trends
Edison Energy webinar with Reunion CEO next Tuesday, August 22IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A free webinar next Tuesday will explore recent legislation, regulations, and policy trends shaping the North American renewable energy market, with the Edison Energy Policy and Clean Energy teams joined by Andy Moon, Co-Founder and CEO of Reunion, an innovative renewable energy finance company.
Their on-the-record conversation with Q&A will cover key insights from Edison Energy’s Q2 renewable market report and recent guidance on the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy tax credits and bonuses, highlighting how these policy changes impact renewable buyers’ procurement strategies and the potential risks they present. The discussion will include the main takeaways from Treasury’s guidance on tax credit transferability, and how corporations can invest in transferable tax credits to contribute to their ESG goals.
Note: As a follow-up, the webinar recording will be sent to all registrants. We invite you to sign up if you cannot attend the live session.
What: Webinar, “Powering Progress: An overview of policy trends shaping the North American renewable energy landscape”
Speakers will include:
- Andy Moon, CEO and Co-Founder, Reunion
- Shannon Holzer, Head of Policy, Edison Energy
- Matt Donath, Senior Policy Analyst, Edison Energy
- Joey Lange, Managing Director, Energy Supply Advisory
When: 1 pm to 2 pm ET, Tuesday, August 22, 2023
To join: The event will be online and free registration is here.
About Edison Energy
Global Reach. Local Impact. Edison Energy LLC (DBA in Europe as Altenex Energy and Alfa Energy) is a global energy and sustainability advisory that provides strategy and implementation services to help large corporate, industrial, and institutional clients navigate the transition to a net-zero future.
With the recent integration of Edison, Altenex, and Alfa into one global company, we bring the strength of combined expertise across energy procurement, optimization, renewables, and sustainability solutions. Our advanced technological capabilities and expanded international reach enables our clients to achieve more positive, measurable impact. Edison by the numbers: 45 Global Fortune 500 clients; 11 GW of offsite renewable procurement; $7BN+ in energy spend managed; 30+ countries served; 20+ languages spoken. For more information visit: https://www.edisonenergy.com/
